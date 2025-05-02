Tinygemsbreaks Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) Acquires Goliath Motion Pictures To Expand Content Library And Boost Growth

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Authentic Holdings (OTC: AHRO) has completed its acquisition of Goliath Motion Pictures Entertainment, adding $11 million in tangible assets to its balance sheet and significantly expanding its content portfolio. The deal brings award-winning TV shows, blockbuster films, and hundreds of concerts and documentaries into the company's ecosystem, enabling enhanced video-on-demand strategies and expanded advertising reach. With this move, Authentic aims to grow its presence from 61 to 100 DMAs and increase its 30-second ad rate to $50–$100, while also setting the stage for a potential uplisting.

Authentic Holdings combines entertainment, technology, and textiles to create a diverse portfolio of offerings. Their subsidiary Maybacks Global's collaboration with WiseDV underscores their commitment to innovation in the streaming industry.

