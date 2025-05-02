403
Ghanaian Artist RG Qluck Wise Releases Debut Album 'Affection Season' Featuring Sarkodie
(MENAFN- Daily News Gh) Ghanaian musician and graphic designer RG Qluck Wise has released his debut album, *Affection Season*, marking a significant milestone in his artistic career. The album, rooted in the Afrobeats genre, features collaborations with notable artists, including a track titled "Love You More" featuring acclaimed rapper Sarkodie.
Born Ashong Wisdom Odai in Teshie, Greater Accra Region, RG Qluck Wise is recognized for his multifaceted talents spanning music production, graphic design, and literature. His musical style blends traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary electronic elements, creating a distinctive sound that resonates with diverse audiences.
Affection Season includes tracks such as "True Affection (Cover)" and "Love You More," showcasing RG Qluck Wise's versatility as both a producer and vocalist. The album reflects his commitment to exploring themes of love and human connection through music.
In addition to his musical endeavors, RG Qluck Wise has been involved in various creative projects, including the release of instrumental tracks like "Glory" and "Photizo," which have garnered attention for their fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds.
Affection Season is now available on major streaming platforms, offering listeners an immersive experience into RG Qluck Wise's musical artistry.
