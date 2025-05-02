Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ghanaian Artist RG Qluck Wise Releases Debut Album 'Affection Season' Featuring Sarkodie

Ghanaian Artist RG Qluck Wise Releases Debut Album 'Affection Season' Featuring Sarkodie


2025-05-02 12:48:40
(MENAFN- Daily News Gh) Ghanaian musician and graphic designer RG Qluck Wise has released his debut album, *Affection Season*, marking a significant milestone in his artistic career. The album, rooted in the Afrobeats genre, features collaborations with notable artists, including a track titled "Love You More" featuring acclaimed rapper Sarkodie.

Born Ashong Wisdom Odai in Teshie, Greater Accra Region, RG Qluck Wise is recognized for his multifaceted talents spanning music production, graphic design, and literature. His musical style blends traditional Ghanaian rhythms with contemporary electronic elements, creating a distinctive sound that resonates with diverse audiences.

Affection Season includes tracks such as "True Affection (Cover)" and "Love You More," showcasing RG Qluck Wise's versatility as both a producer and vocalist. The album reflects his commitment to exploring themes of love and human connection through music.

In addition to his musical endeavors, RG Qluck Wise has been involved in various creative projects, including the release of instrumental tracks like "Glory" and "Photizo," which have garnered attention for their fusion of Afrobeat and contemporary sounds.

Affection Season is now available on major streaming platforms, offering listeners an immersive experience into RG Qluck Wise's musical artistry.

MENAFN02052025007454016086ID1109501201

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search