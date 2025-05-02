Christian Lingua Launches ASL Interpretation Service To Help Ministries Reach Deaf And Hard-Of-Hearing Communities
Making Sound Biblical Teaching Accessible to Everyone
There are over 70 million people with hearing disabilities in the world; merely 2% of them are Christians. This statistic confirms the much-feared reality that deafblind individuals are some of the largest unreached groups on Earth, yet to enter the fold of our Lord and receive God's eternal light. They often face significant obstacles in accessing faith-based & informative content. Christian Lingua is addressing the need of the hour today.
They have developed a specialized service that combines ASL interpretation and highly professional video production services to create accessible, engaging Christian content for the hard-of-hearing communities. The telltale aspects of this service include:
Certified interpreters skilled in conveying biblical messages accurately and sensitively
Visually engaging videos designed to maximize comprehension and spiritual impact
Content available in English, Spanish, Urdu/Hindi, and other languages to come
Help the Deafblind Community Benefit from the Word of God
Christian Lingua has cordially invited churches, ministries, donors, partners, and others who wish to serve God to support this groundbreaking yet faith-enhancing initiative. In the wise words of the founder of CL, Michael Yurchuk[1], " Our mission is to see Christian translation reach further than ever before by partnering with worldwide ministries, and we're committed to making that vision a reality. " Investing in ASL Interpretation & Video Production services helps bridge the gap for an underserved community, contributing to expanding God's Kingdom.
The platform of CL has been a pioneer in Christian translation since 2006. Christian Lingua's multiple services have helped millions access the Word of God in their native languages. Today, they have a team of over 75 staff and 1,300+ linguists. They are partnering with ministries worldwide to advance faith outreach. If you find this mission interesting, click her to learn more about CL's new ASL feature.
Christian Lingua
Email: [email protected]
828-351-9559
Website: christianlingua/request-a-free-quot
Let's now bring the light of the Gospel to every heart, language, and community because no one should be left unheard!
