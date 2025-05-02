Christian Lingua Launches ASL Interpretation Service To Help Ministries Reach Deaf And Hard-Of-Hearing Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded by Michael Yurchuk, CL has been breaking language barriers for two decades now. Christian Lingua spreads the Gospel through high-quality translation and overdub services into 220+ languages. As this new ASL Interpretation and Video Production feature launches, the organization will surely expand its reach to serve the believers who mainly communicate through ASL (the American Sign Language) and other sign languages.

Making Sound Biblical Teaching Accessible to Everyone

There are over 70 million people with hearing disabilities in the world; merely 2% of them are Christians. This statistic confirms the much-feared reality that deafblind individuals are some of the largest unreached groups on Earth, yet to enter the fold of our Lord and receive God's eternal light. They often face significant obstacles in accessing faith-based & informative content. Christian Lingua is addressing the need of the hour today.

They have developed a specialized service that combines ASL interpretation and highly professional video production services to create accessible, engaging Christian content for the hard-of-hearing communities. The telltale aspects of this service include:



Certified interpreters skilled in conveying biblical messages accurately and sensitively

Visually engaging videos designed to maximize comprehension and spiritual impact Content available in English, Spanish, Urdu/Hindi, and other languages to come

Help the Deafblind Community Benefit from the Word of God

Christian Lingua has cordially invited churches, ministries, donors, partners, and others who wish to serve God to support this groundbreaking yet faith-enhancing initiative. In the wise words of the founder of CL, Michael Yurchuk[1], " Our mission is to see Christian translation reach further than ever before by partnering with worldwide ministries, and we're committed to making that vision a reality. " Investing in ASL Interpretation & Video Production services helps bridge the gap for an underserved community, contributing to expanding God's Kingdom.

The platform of CL has been a pioneer in Christian translation since 2006. Christian Lingua's multiple services have helped millions access the Word of God in their native languages. Today, they have a team of over 75 staff and 1,300+ linguists. They are partnering with ministries worldwide to advance faith outreach. If you find this mission interesting, click her to learn more about CL's new ASL feature.

Christian Lingua

Email: [email protected]

828-351-9559

Website: christianlingua/request-a-free-quot

Let's now bring the light of the Gospel to every heart, language, and community because no one should be left unheard!

