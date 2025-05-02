403
Israel strikes with ‘largest ever’ wildfires
(MENAFN) Israel is grappling with one of the most severe wildfire outbreaks in its history, with fires burning for two consecutive days near Jerusalem. Emergency officials described the blazes as among the largest the country has ever faced.
The fires ignited on Wednesday along the main route connecting Jerusalem to Tel Aviv and spread rapidly due to high temperatures and strong winds. The key highway, along with multiple other roads, was closed, and evacuations were ordered in at least ten nearby communities. Eyewitnesses reported encountering “walls of flame.”
Over 160 firefighting crews and 12 aircraft have been deployed in the effort to contain the fires. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared the situation a “national emergency” and emphasized the importance of protecting Jerusalem.
Firefighters managed to reopen the main highway by Thursday, allowing some residents to return home, but the fire service stated they had not yet brought the blaze under control.
Local media reported that at least 12 civilians and 17 firefighters—including two pregnant women—were hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation. Approximately 5,000 acres have been scorched so far, including 3,200 acres of forest. Canada Park near Modi’in was cited as the worst-affected area, according to the Jewish National Fund.
Netanyahu also said 18 individuals had been arrested for suspected arson, though police later confirmed only three people had been detained and not in the Jerusalem area.
As a result of the fires, Independence Day festivities scheduled for April 30 and May 1 were scaled down, and the annual torch-lighting ceremony in Jerusalem was canceled.
Dov Ganem, head of the Israel Fire and Air Rescue Association, criticized the government’s lack of preparedness, stating he had long warned about the need for advanced aerial firefighting resources—warnings he said were ignored.
