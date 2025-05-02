Business Integra Named A 2025 Great Place To Work®, Reinforcing Commitment To A People-First Culture

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This prestigious recognition, based entirely on employee feedback, underscores Business Integra's unwavering dedication to building a workplace centered on trust, innovation, collaboration, and inclusion. It reflects the company's commitment to empowering its teams and creating an environment where employees feel motivated, supported, and inspired to succeed.

"Achieving the Great Place to Work Certification reflects our core values of integrity, excellence, and continuous growth," said Prathiba Ramadoss, CEO and Founder of Business Integra. "At Business Integra, we know our people are our greatest strength. This certification is not just an award - it's a promise to our employees that their voices matter, and their contributions drive our success."

A Two-Decade Commitment to Excellence

Over the past 22 years, Business Integra has grown into a trusted partner to numerous federal agencies, with approximately 85% of its 500-strong workforce dedicated to supporting critical government missions. The company prides itself on delivering efficient and ethical results, advancing innovation, strengthening cybersecurity, and improving operational outcomes for its clients.

Business Integra's service areas include:



Reducing risks through cutting-edge security and information operations

Securing data using industry-leading cybersecurity practices

Modernizing IT infrastructure with cloud-forward strategies Driving scientific and engineering innovation to support human progress

With a culture deeply rooted in accountability, respect, and innovation, Business Integra continues to lead the way in solving complex challenges for government and commercial clients alike.

Employee Voices at the Heart of Certification

The Great Place to Work Certification is regarded globally as the definitive mark of a great workplace and is earned through extensive feedback collected from employees. Business Integra's survey results highlighted strong confidence in leadership, opportunities for career development, and a deep sense of camaraderie across teams.

"We're not just a workplace - we're a community that celebrates innovation, learning, and respect," said Bigyan Shrestha Finance Controller at Business Integra. Abhi Nagaraja, currently serving as Vice President at the company added, "In business development, you're constantly building bridges-between people, ideas, and opportunities. After more than 10 years here, I can confidently say this company fosters real collaboration and values long-term growth. I've never felt like just a number; my contributions truly shape the future of the business." Sharmila Prajapati, who serves as Accounts and Finance Manager expressed, "I feel supported to grow both personally and professionally. It's rewarding to work in a place where transparency, teamwork, and continuous improvement truly matter."

Building the Future Together

Looking forward, Business Integra is committed to enhancing its employee experience, expanding learning opportunities, and continuing to drive meaningful change for its clients. By fostering a supportive and agile culture, the company remains positioned to meet the evolving challenges of the digital age.

Business Integra invites individuals passionate about technology, mission support, and innovation to explore opportunities to join its award-winning team.

To learn more about Business Integra's vibrant workplace culture and available career opportunities, visit:



For more information about the Great Place to Work Certification ® , visit:



SOURCE Business Integra Inc