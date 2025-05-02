INTERACTIVE ONTARIO SHOWCASES TRIO OF CANADIAN INDIE STUDIOS, UPCOMING GAMES AT PAX EAST

Interactive Ontario supports the Ontario-based Interactive Digital Media community

Little Guys Games' psychological Metroidvania "Endless Nights: The Darkness Within"

Lofty Skys' Narrative Sci-Fi Fantasy RPG "Sky of Tides"

Demos available for Metroidvania Endless Night: The Darkness Within, Narrative RPG Sky of Tides, Multicultural Verse VR, and Unannounced Crafting Survival Game

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pilot Program Helps Ontario-based Little Buffalo Studios, Little Guy Games, and Lofty Sky Entertainment Preview 4 New Titles

Hands-on Demos available for Metroidvania Endless Night: The Darkness Within, Narrative“Anti-RPG” Sky of Tides, Multicultural Experience Verse VR, and an Unannounced Indigenous-led Crafting Survival Game

Not-for-profit trade association Interactive Ontario is happy to share that three Ontario-based indie game studios will be showcasing four innovative games at next week's PAX East show in Boston. Through a new pilot program, in partnership with Indie Angels, the organization is making it possible for the inaugural selection of winning game developers – new industry veteran-led Little Buffalo Studios, interactive entertainment studio Little Guy Games, and film and game production studio Lofty Sky Entertainment, to share their latest work on the show floor.

"In today's saturated market, discoverability is everything. This program is designed to help Ontario studios break through the noise and reach the audiences their work deserves. It's one of the many ways we're supporting our developers to succeed on the world stage,” said Interative Ontario President & CEO Lucie Lalumière.“Through our work with Indie Angels, Ontario studios are provided with critical PR support that can make all the difference in their marketing efforts, empowering studios to share their projects more effectively and stand out in a crowded global landscape.

Available for hands-on demos, these titles range from an unannounced survival game inspired by Indigenous stories to a narrative-rich sci-fi fantasy“anti-RPG” RPG to a psychological action-adventure title, and a multicultural artistic VR experience. Press and creators attending PAX East can book appointments to see the games and talk to the developers here (link).

Little Buffalo Studios (Booth #17105) is revealing its debut title – a crafting and survival PC adventure that features a mysterious talking campfire that holds many secrets and relaxed yet deep gameplay. Created by a veteran team that includes Red River Metis, Anishinaabe, and Mohawk creators, Akiiwan: Survival is inspired by ten thousand years of indigenous survival knowledge and the true ingenuity of the crafts and techniques that kept indigenous peoples alive for thousands of years. Premiering at PAX East, more details on the game and a hands-on demo will be available at the show, and a chance to speak with the developer.

Little Guy Games (Booth #17104) is offering the first hands-on access to its hauntingly beautiful psychological Metroidvania, Endless Night: The Darkness Within, for the first time on the PAX showfloor. In this mental and emotional action-adventure, players enter the fractured dreamworld of Jake, a man grappling with PTSD and a past he can't outrun. As he sleeps, he's pulled into shifting dreamscapes where surreal landscapes, forgotten memories, mind-bending puzzles, and monstrous inner demons await. PAX attendees will be the first to play the Endless Nights demo and learn more about the game from the development team.

Lofty Sky Entertainment (Booth #16105) is showing two titles at PAX, debuting the demo and opening pre-orders for its poetic multicultural experience, Verse VR, and releasing a new demo for its upcoming sci-fi fantasy RPG, Sky of Tides. The award-winning studio will also premiere the trailer for the game's companion animated series, Sky of Tides: ATLA.

Blending poetry, music, and art, Verse VR allows players to explore eight magical and diverse worlds inspired by global cultures. Featuring spoken word, music, and art from those communities, players will visit a vibrant West African village, a serene Chinese garden, a classic Victorian conservatory, the dreamlike landscape setting drawn from Khalil Gibran's The Prophet, and more in a VR experience where each world comes feels alive with stories and traditions.

Coming soon to Meta Quest headsets and Steam VR, Lofty Sky is also opening pre-orders on the Meta Quest store.

Dubbed the "Anti-RPG” RPG, the narrative-rich sci-fi fantasy Sky of Tides has drawn comparisons to Disco Elysium for its genre-defying mechanics. Rather than encouraging players to max out a single skill or trait, Sky of Tides rewards emotional balance and personal growth across five unique stat lines. Players explore numen9 as Rin D'Lorah, where she sets off to find her missing father with a runaway rebel and a robot with humor settings on max. Players make choices and balance their characters to reach the true ending and unlock an exclusive animated series - award-nominated Sky of Tides: ATLA, which tells the game's events from a different perspective.

For more information on any of these titles, please email ....

