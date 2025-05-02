403
UK helps US in air attacks against Houthis in Yemen
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom has officially joined the United States in conducting airstrikes against Yemen’s Houthi militia, the British Ministry of Defense confirmed on Wednesday. The joint operation targeted what officials described as a Houthi-controlled military site.
This development follows reports from Houthi-affiliated sources claiming that a recent U.S. strike hit a migrant detention center, resulting in the deaths of at least 68 African migrants and injuring 47 others. A U.S. defense official acknowledged awareness of the civilian casualty reports.
The air campaign, initiated by President Donald Trump last month, is aimed at deterring Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea.
According to the UK government, RAF Typhoon fighter jets, along with U.S. aircraft, bombed a cluster of buildings about 15 miles south of Yemen's capital, Sanaa. The targeted site was allegedly used by the Houthis to produce drones for attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
The Houthis, who control western Yemen including Sanaa and the port city of Hodeidah, have been launching drone and missile attacks on ships linked to Israel. These actions are intended to pressure Israel into ending its military campaign in Gaza, which began after a deadly Hamas raid in October 2023.
President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to escalate military action against the Houthis, warning that continued threats to shipping routes will result in their “complete annihilation.”
