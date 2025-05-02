RKD Group Welcomes Lori Collins As Executive Vice President

Lori brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in building high-performing teams that leverage data sciences to drive strategic decisions and propel the growth and effectiveness of nonprofits' fundraising.

Tim Kersten, Chairman & CEO of RKD Group , expressed his enthusiasm for Lori's addition to the team: "Lori is a well-known and highly respected industry leader, both as a thinker and as a practitioner of fundraising intelligence. We are extraordinarily pleased that she is joining RKD to further elevate our already-strong foundation of analytical capabilities."

Collins stated: "I am thrilled to be joining the incredible team at RKD. Our clients look to us for innovation in applied insights - from research on giving trends and donor motivations to advanced modeling and segmentation strategies. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in nonprofit marketing and fundraising toward the goal of sustainable growth for our clients."

Kersten added, "Lori's appointment underscores RKD Group's commitment to cutting-edge solutions that drive clients' net revenue growth in today's challenging fundraising environment where advanced data science is a must-have to succeed."

RKD Group is North America's leading fundraising and marketing solutions provider to hundreds of growth-focused nonprofit organizations. With five decades of experience, RKD leverages technology, advanced data science and award-winning strategic and creative leadership to accelerate net revenue growth, build long-term donor relationships and drive the best return on investment. For additional information go to RKDGroup .

