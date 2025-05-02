Indium Market Forecast Report (2025-2030) | Asia-Pacific Leads Global Indium Market With Strong Production Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indium, crucial for semiconductors and ITO coatings, is vital in electronics and various industrial applications. Top market players are Indium Corporation, DOWA Holdings, and Nyrstar, among others. The report offers in-depth insights, market trends, and growth opportunities.

The global indium market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.47% between 2025 -2030.

Most notably, it is utilized in the semiconductor sector, low-melting-point metal alloys like solders, soft metal high-vacuum sealing, and the creation of transparent conductive indium tin oxide (ITO) coatings on glass. Indium is a crucial technology-critical element.

Indium has no biological function, but its compounds are poisonous when injected into the bloodstream. The two main routes of occupational exposure are inhalation and ingestion, both of which result from indium substances being only weakly absorbed.

Expansion in Electronic Equipment: The rise in electronic equipment production is driving increased household demand worldwide. Stanford Advanced Materials reports that about 70% of global indium consumption is linked to the creation of Indium Tin Oxide targets, which are essential for producing transparent conductive electrodes used in plasma and LCD TV screens.

Advancing Industrialization and Urbanization: The ongoing industrialization and urbanization across various global regions are boosting the use of indium. This versatile metal finds applications in multiple industries and daily life, notably as an alloy in dentures. Adding small amounts of indium to dental implant materials greatly enhances their corrosion resistance and durability. In industrial settings, indium is employed in manufacturing bearings; when plated onto bearing surfaces, it extends their lifespan fivefold compared to standard alternatives. This industrial growth is a key driver behind the expansion of the global indium market.

Asia-Pacific Dominance: The Asia-Pacific region, led by major economies such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, commands a significant portion of the global indium market. This area also includes some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets, like the ASEAN countries. The region's prominence stems from its substantial indium production and the presence of leading display panel and semiconductor manufacturers, such as Samsung and Panasonic. According to the United States Geological Survey, China stands as the world's top indium producer. North America's Role: North America secures a notable share of the global indium market, fueled by its robust technology and electronics sectors, alongside growing environmental awareness. Heightened environmental concerns have spurred demand for solar cells and related equipment in the region, further supporting the growth of the indium market.

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments. Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Indium Corporation

DOWA Holdings

Kurt J. Lesker Company

Nyrstar

Umicore

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc.

PPM Pure Metals GmbH Zhuzhou Keneng New Material Co., Ltd.

Primary Indium

Secondary Indium Type III

Indium Tin Oxide

Semiconductor

Solder and alloys Others

North America



USA



Canada

Mexico

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Others

Europe



Germany



UK



France



Spain

Others

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE

Others

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



South Korea



India



Taiwan Others

