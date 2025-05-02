SCROOGE Casino Launches Revolutionary VIP Rakeback Program Amid Social Impact Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading Social Gaming Platform Combines Player Rewards with Charitable Mission

Alexandria, Indiana, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCROOGE Casino , a pioneering force in purpose-driven social gaming, announced its comprehensive VIP Rakeback Program today, set to debut in May 2025. This initiative arrives as the company continues to expand its humanitarian efforts, including the groundbreaking of its first orphanage facility.

Innovative Five-Tier VIP Program Transforms Player Engagement

The VIP Rakeback Program introduces an innovative five-tier structure-Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond-designed to recognize and reward player engagement rather than spending power. The program offers rakeback percentages ranging from 5% to 10%, complemented by tier-specific benefits including dedicated VIP host services, priority support, and exclusive event access.

Leadership Vision for Gaming with Purpose

"This program represents the next evolution in our mission to blend gaming excellence with social responsibility," said James Peters, CEO of SCROOGE Casino. "We're creating a gaming ecosystem where every player's participation contributes to meaningful change in the world."

Advanced Player Dashboard Technology

A sophisticated VIP dashboard will provide members with real-time insights into their tier status, rakeback earnings, and available rewards, ensuring a transparent and engaging experience. The platform will retroactively credit current player activity when the program launches in May 2025.

Groundbreaking Social Impact Initiative

The VIP Rakeback Program launch coincides with SCROOGE Casino's announcement of its first orphanage project , scheduled to break ground between May and June 2025. This facility, fully funded by casino proceeds, exemplifies the company's commitment to channeling gaming revenue into tangible social impact.

Industry-Leading Charitable Gaming Model

"While other platforms focus solely on profit margins, we're demonstrating that entertainment and social responsibility can coexist and thrive," said Corey Norman, co-founder of SCROOGE Casino. "Our community of over 100,000 players isn't just gaming-they're participating in a movement changing lives."

Comprehensive Youth Support Programs

The orphanage initiative will provide comprehensive support, including shelter, education, and long-term care for children in need. Mentorship and skill-building programs are planned. This project represents the first of many community-focused initiatives in SCROOGE's pipeline.

Setting New Industry Standards

SCROOGE Casino's approach to social gaming continues to challenge industry norms. The platform's success demonstrates that players are increasingly drawn to platforms that offer both entertainment value and social impact. The VIP Rakeback Program further reinforces this model by ensuring that player rewards directly contribute to the company's charitable initiatives.

Inclusive Gaming Environment

The program's structure emphasizes gameplay activity over monetary investment, creating an inclusive environment that welcomes all players while maintaining SCROOGE's commitment to responsible gaming practices.

About SCROOGE Casino

Founded by James Peters and Corey Norman, SCROOGE Casino has redefined social gaming by combining premium entertainment with meaningful social impact. The platform serves a growing community of over 100,000 players while maintaining its founding mission to support orphans, widows, and underprivileged communities worldwide.

