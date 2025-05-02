Weekly Recap: 12 Consumer Press Releases You Need To See

"This isn't just a relaunch, it's a redemption," said Chris Symmes, Head of Marketing for Degree. "Our shoppers held us accountable, and we listened. Cool Rush isn't just the top-selling scent in the deodorant category, it is a part of people's everyday routines and memories."As croissant-shaped accessories take center stage on the runway this year, Panera debuts a limited-edition bag that's equal parts style and function. Unlike runway croissant clutches, the Panera Croissant Clutch is perfectly sized to fit an actual Croissant Toast Sandwich and insulated to keep it warm for a delicious meal on-the-go.This year's Red Bull Summer Edition offers a taste of white peach with a touch of citrus peel and floral notes – perfect for a summer's day. Packaged in vibrant magenta-colored 8.4 fl oz and 12 fl oz cans, this limited-edition offering contains the same key ingredients as Red Bull Energy Drink but with a new and different flavor.Available at participating Chili's locations nationwide, the $6 Radical 'Rita is crafted with Lunazul® Blanco Tequila, Monin® Dragonfruit, a float of Blue Curaçao, House-Made Sour, and is garnished with a lime wedge and a collection of '90s-inspired swizzle sticks. Guests can use their swizzle sticks to transform the color of their margaritas right before their eyes as the brilliant pink and blue are swirled together to become a vibrant purple cocktail.A rich Amber Woody composition, Summer Mink opens with vibrant Italian citrus and aromatic sage, unfolds into a warm, spicy floral heart of Jasmine Sambac, and settles into a sensual base of vetiver and creamy musk. The fragrance's architectural bottle reflects its philosophy-uniting opposing elements through design: a sleek navy sphere balanced atop a sharp, rectangular base.Uncrustables® is making the best part of the sandwich even better with the introduction of the brand's first-ever limited-edition flavor, Smucker's Uncrustables Peanut Butter & Mixed Berry Spread Sandwiches. This delightful, new addition to the beloved lineup marks another exciting milestone for this iconic brand as it continues to earn new devoted fans with every sandwich enjoyed."Thirsty For More" is Pepsi's global platform that champions the mindset of going after what you love-big or small-without second-guessing. It's about choosing to do what you find most fun and enjoyable, regardless of what others might expect."With vodka lemonade on the rise and malt-based options losing steam, Lucky One Lemonade is our answer: a premium, spirits-based RTD that delivers on flavor, fun, and cultural relevance. Partnering with Miss Peaches brings even more heart to the brand, letting consumers enjoy summer with purpose," said Brandon Lieb, Vice President at Spirit of Gallo.7-Eleven will serve as the official naming rights partner of the iconic When We Were Young Festival later this year and will bring one-of-a-kind onsite experiences at The Governors Ball and Rolling Loud. Across all three festival activations, 7-Eleven will lean into the theme of nostalgia to create immersive and social-first brand pop-ups, reminiscent of in-store experiences.Rita's is embracing innovation by introducing their new Twisted Cola Blender drink, inspired by the viral social media trend that has taken the internet by storm. Rita's Twisted Cola Blender combines the bold taste of the new Cola Ice in a refreshing drink form, topped with indulgent CocoLime Cream, to offer a sweet, creamy, coconut-lime flavor twist that pairs perfectly with the Cola Ice.Wonder Blocks - a system of beautifully designed pollinator habitats - is paired with the Petal camera, which observes and narrates the living nature around you, transforming any yard into an intelligent, living observatory."We believe Chicken & Waffles is an American icon. Flavorful, juicy and freshly fried secret recipe chicken, paired with sweet, golden waffles and gooey syrup-it's bold, it's delicious, and it's back on our menu just in time for Mother's Day!" said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S.

