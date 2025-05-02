Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Conference Call 9 May At 10.00 CEST About Q1 2025


2025-05-02 06:15:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MT Højgaard Holding releases its interim report for Q1 2025 on 9 May 2025 and hosts a conference call at 10.00 (CEST) that date at which the management will present the results and outlook before answering questions. Registration is not required.

The conference call will be conducted in Danish and can be heard live here or at , where the accompanying presentation will be available.

Participants should dial the numbers provided below and enter PIN 406329.

Denmark + 45 78768490
UK + 44 203-7696819
US + 1 646-787-0157

Additional information:
Phone +45 31 21 68 72.


Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

