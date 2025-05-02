The Night Dilli Haat Burned Kashmir's Hopes

A man looks at charred goods after the massive fire in Dilli Haat

When fire swept through the iconic Dilli Haat on the night of April 30, it didn't just engulf stalls. It devoured decades of devotion, stitched into every craft.

Hakim Shuja Abbas, a Kashmiri artisan, watched it all vanish in minutes. His stall, once full of embroidered shawls and kurtas, was now a blackened patch of ground. He stood in the rubble at dawn, smoke still curling into the sky.

“I had nothing left,” he said softly.“Only the ashes. Only the soot on my hands.”

For years, Shuja had carried the stories of Kashmir in his work. Every shawl he embroidered was a memory of home, hardship, and hope.

He had come to Delhi to build a better life, saving every rupee to bring his wife and child to the city. Dilli Haat, with its open sky and steady stream of visitors, had given him a chance. It was more than a stall. It was his world.

That world is now gone.

The fire broke out in the quiet of night and moved fast. At least 30 stalls were destroyed before firefighters could bring it under control. Most belonged to Kashmiri artisans, including Jan Mohammad.

This papier-mâché artist from Srinagar, stood quietly before the ruins of his store. His hands, used to delicate brushes and fine lines, now sifted through charred wood and crumbled color.

“It wasn't just my work,” he said.“It was my identity. My dignity.”

Nearby, Shauket Ahmed stared at the remains of his exhibition. A veteran in the trade, he estimated his losses at over ₹1.5 crore.

“We couldn't save a single thing,” he said, his voice flat.“The fire took everything. Even the pieces that took months to make.”

Dilli Haat wasn't just a market. It was a lifeline. A place where artisans from far-off corners of India brought their cultures to the capital. For Kashmiri craftsmen, it was a bridge between conflict and calm, between forgotten alleys and curious visitors.

“This place gave us visibility,” said Shuja.“Here, people saw the beauty of our work. They touched our shawls and asked about our stories. It felt like we mattered.”

But as flames rose that night, panic spread. Vendors ran, shouting for help. Thirteen fire trucks arrived, but many say they came too late. Some watched their life's work turn to ash before a single hose was turned on.

“Everything was gone before the water came,” said a cloth merchant, shaking his head.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to find out what started the fire. The fire department's response is also under scrutiny. For the artisans, though, the damage is already done.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the fire“unfortunate” and promised help. Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra visited the site and vowed justice. But those who lost everything say words are not enough.

“We don't just need money,” said Shuja.“We need a place to start again.”

In Srinagar, National Conference MLA Tanvir Sadiq said the tragedy demands more than sympathy.“These craftsmen are the soul of Kashmir,” he said.“They deserve dignity, support, and answers.”

Now, Dilli Haat is quiet. The laughter, the footfall, the scent of food, the touch of handmade fabric, everything is gone. In its place is silence, smoke, and the soft crunch of ash underfoot.

Shuja comes back each day. Not to sell, but to wonder:“How do you stitch beauty again, when everything you had has burned?”