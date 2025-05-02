Belgian Economic Delegation Explores UDC Projects

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, welcomed a high-level Belgian economic delegation on Monday as part of the official Belgian economic mission to Qatar.

The delegation was led by Isabelle Grippa, CEO of hub, and H E William Asselborn, Ambassador of Belgium to the State of Qatar. They were received by Yasser Al-Jaidah, Chief Executive Officer of UDC, at the company's commercial headquarters, The Oyster building.

The visit formed part of the delegation's tour of prominent economic institutions and flagship development projects in Qatar. The visit provided an opportunity to introduce UDC's pioneering role in shaping sustainable urban communities and supporting the country's long-term development goals.

A key highlight of the visit was the presentation of Gewan Island, UDC's newest project. Strategically located next to The Pearl Island, Gewan features a unique mix of high-end residential, and retail, including the luxurious Corinthia Hotel. The project is further enhanced by a state-of-the-art golf course, world-class amenities, and a vibrant pedestrian promenade that brings the community to life. Designed with a strong focus on environmental sustainability and lifestyle innovation, Gewan Island embodies UDC's vision of delivering integrated, future-ready urban destinations that elevate Qatar's position as a hub for modern living and international tourism.

The delegation expressed great appreciation for UDC's achievements and the scale and vision behind its developments, noting the company's alignment with Qatar's drive for economic diversification and international investment.

To commemorate the occasion, Al-Jaidah presented Ambassador Asselborn with a token of appreciation, reaffirming UDC's dedication to fostering international dialogue and collaboration with global partners such as Belgium.