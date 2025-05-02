The Women's Circle Event In May To Focus On Emotional Well-Being

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: The Women's Circle, an initiative by Sheraton Grand Doha, continues to unite inspiring women through meaningful conversations and curated experiences.

This May, in recognition of World Maternal Mental Health Day, the Women's Circle, hosted by Elizabeth Wood, will present a special session focused on Women's Mental Health, emphasizing emotional well-being at every stage of life.

Aligned with World Maternal Mental Health Day, a global observance dedicated to raising awareness about mental health challenges women face during pregnancy, postpartum, and beyond, this event will feature guest panelists from Hamad Medical Corporation. These experts, specialising in psychiatry, psychology, and perinatal care, will address critical topics such as stress, anxiety, and the challenges of postpartum transitions. They will also provide practical tools to foster emotional resilience and underscore the importance of self-care.

Guest speakers include Dr. Salwa Abuyaqoub, Senior Consultant of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Chair of Obstetrics at Women's Wellness and Research Center, HMC, Dr. Sazgar Hamad - Consultant Psychiatrist and Clinical Lead Women Mental Health Service, HMC and Katja Warwick-Smith - Assistant Executive Director of Nursing and Clinical Service Development Mental Health Service, HMC In support of its ongoing commitment to the local community, Women's Circle has partnered with Urpharma Store, Argansus, and Sisters Beauty Salon. These partnerships bring a unique twist to the event, offering participants the chance to win special gifts through fun games and competitions. This collaboration further enhances the experience, reinforcing the collective dedication to promoting self-care and mental well-being among women.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 7, from 5pm to 7pm at Sheraton Grand Doha Resort & Convention Hotel, Al Shaheen venue. Priced at QR 150 per person, this experience invites women from all walks of life to join a supportive community dedicated to resilience, well-being, and sisterhood.