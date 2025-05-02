Revizto 5.16 Delivers Time-Saving Tools For Architects And Contractors Managing Complex Projects

New tools improve workflows and collaboration for all construction stakeholders across the entire project lifecycle.

"With Revizto 5.16, we're making it even easier for teams to improve project delivery," said Arman Gukasyan, founder and CEO of Revizto. "Every enhancement in this release is designed to empower teams to coordinate more efficiently and make better-informed decisions in real time. All these improvements stem from extensive conversations with customers and user feedback. This is just one more step on our way to creating a new standard for collaboration in the AECO industry."

What's New in Revizto 5.16



2D/3D Split View – Users can now view a 2D sheet and 3D model – including issues and markups – side by side, and instantly jump from a location in 2D to its corresponding location in the 3D model, eliminating the need to switch between tabs.

Select Box – Users can now select multiple objects with ease by dragging a selection box, reducing the time spent manually selecting elements one by one.

Modify Object Isolation – With enhanced isolation functionality, users can now layer isolated models, elements on top of each other, streamlining what was once a complex workflow.

Revamped 2D Gallery – The redesigned interface improves navigation and searchability, so that users can quickly access the files they need.

New "Required Objects" Clashing Type – Revizto now moves beyond clash detection into validation rule sets, allowing teams to ensure that critical elements meet placement and proximity requirements. Improved Scheduler Functionality – New controls for handling missing links in scheduled Revit tasks help users avoid publishing incomplete models to clash automation. Now users can choose how the system responds to missing links, ranging from skipping with or without warnings to fully halting the task.

Earl Faulk, Senior MEP Manager at full service construction firm Lee Kennedy Company, said, "I love the new split-screen 2D/3D view! I often switch between 2D and overlays, and this setup is perfect, especially with real-time movement in the 3D model. I also really like the Select Box feature because I frequently make temporary moves of objects and previously had to select each item manually. Keep the great updates coming!"

Anton Shaw, Associate and Digital Automation Lead at international architectural firm Warren and Mahoney, said, "Every morning, we used to come in and perform a clash detection run. It took a lot of time – sometimes an entire morning – to make sure the models were uploaded correctly. Now with missing link detection, we can fully automate the coordination process. It just happens reliably overnight. With the time we are saving, we can focus on solving real problems on projects, like ensuring we're all collaborating effectively and moving in the right direction."

Learn more about 5.16 here .

About Revizto

Revizto is the leading Integrated Collaboration Platform for the Architecture, Engineering, Construction & Operations (AECO) industry, transforming the way we design and build by driving efficiency, reducing errors, and simplifying complexity. From real-time coordination to automated clash detection and issue tracking, Revizto keeps all stakeholders aligned throughout the entire project lifecycle. Backed by Summit Partners, Revizto is relied on by firms around the world like Jacobs, AECOM, AtkinsRealis, McCarthy, Skanska, Stantec, and others to deliver projects with greater confidence and control.

SOURCE Revizto