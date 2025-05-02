Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Insightful Conversation With Dr. Philipp Harmer, President Of The CIC

Insightful Conversation With Dr. Philipp Harmer, President Of The CIC


2025-05-02 04:18:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) #CICGeneralAssembly #WildlifeConservation #SustainableHunting
An insightful conversation with Dr. Philipp Harmer, President of the CIC, during the 71st General Assembly in Qatar!Dr. Harmer shared his views on the importance of wildlife conservation, responsible hunting policies, and raising global awareness to protect natural ecosystems tuned for more highlights from this landmark gathering in Doha!@cicwildlife

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499668

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search