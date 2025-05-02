Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Dan Pearce Talks About His Stunning Creation, Kinetic Drop

2025-05-02 04:18:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Celebrating 20 years of creativity with Four Seasons!Dan Pearce talks about his stunning creation, 'Kinetic Drop,' and the inspiration behind this iconic artwork.@fsdoha @dan_pearce_art

