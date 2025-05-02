Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Second Edition Of Electronic Qatar Stars League Concludes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The second edition of Electronic Qatar Stars League (E-QSL) concluded, with Al Rayyan winning the title after defeating Al Sadd in the final at the Virtuocity in Doha Festival City Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Hassan Rabiah al-Kuwari, Executive Director of Sales, Marketing and Communication at QSL, Ali bin Mohammed al-Attiyah, Vice-Chairman of Leisure, Khalifa al-Haroon, CEO of Store 974, Nasser Yaqoub, Director of Sales and Marketing at QSL, and a number of guests and representatives from various media organisations. Al Sadd and Al Wakrah finished second and third respectively.
The following were the final day's matches and results: Al Sadd vs Al Rayyan Winners Bracket final. Al Rayyan won 6-4.
Al Wakrah vs Al Shamal Losers Bracket final. Al Wakrah won 5-3.
Loser of Winners Bracket Final vs Winner of Losers Bracket Final. Al Sadd vs Al Wakrah. Al Sadd won 4-3.
Grand Final. Al Rayyan vs Al Sadd. Al Sadd won 8-4. Thus, both teams were tied in the finals with one win each. This led to a decisive third match, which saw Al Rayyan win 3-2 and thereby emerged as champions.
The final rounds were played in double elimination format, giving players more chance of reaching the final. The champions secured a chance to play in Esports World Cup 2025 qualifiers.
It may be noted that E-QSL aims to keep supporting Esports among club companies and Qatar national team, keeping pace with the tremendous development of this sport, expanding community participation and cultivating and developing talents.

