QHA Conducts Amir Cup, Qatar Cup Draws
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Handball Association (QHA) conducted the draws for the Qatar Cup and Amir Cup tournaments.
The draw for the Qatar Cup, which is held with the participation of the teams that have won the first four places in the national handball league, resulted in two matches between Al Duhail (second in the league) and Al Rayyan (third in the league), while Al Ahli (fourth in the league) will meet Al Arabi (league champion) in the semi-finals on Saturday, May 17, while the final match will be held between the winners on Monday, May 19.
The Amir Cup draw also resulted in Al Khor facing Qatar SC and Al Wakrah facing Al Shamal in the qualifying round on Saturday, May 17. In the quarter-finals on Thursday, May 22, Al Sadd will play Al Duhail, Al Gharafa will play the winner of the match between Al Khor and Qatar SC, Al Ahli will play Al Arabi, and Al Rayyan will play the winner of the match between Al Wakrah and Al Shamal.
The Amir's Cup semi-finals will be held on Sunday, May 25, while the tournament will conclude with the final match on Tuesday, May 27.
The draw ceremony was supervised by Hamad Misfer al-Nuaimi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Handball Association, in the presence of club representatives. Al Arabi won the Qatar Handball Cup, while Al Duhail won the prestigious Amir's Cup last season.
