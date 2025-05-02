Inside EMDIA Experience: Two Rising Diplomats Reflect On Leadership, Service And Global Engagement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: For the 20 students of Georgetown University in Qatar's Executive Master's in Diplomacy and International Affairs (EMDIA) programme graduating on May 8, 2025, pursuing a higher degree has enabled them to set the stage for further career success. Maha Al-Sulaiti and Abdulaziz Al-Thani are prime examples of how a globally renowned education, combined with practical insights from distinguished faculty, has equipped them to excel in Qatar's diplomatic sector.

Maha Al-Sulaiti, born and raised in Doha, serves as a Third Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs – European Affairs Department, where she has been a key player since 2020. Al-Sulaiti, the first in her family to earn a Master's degree, chose the EMDIA programme to strengthen her career in diplomacy.“The programme combines global academic excellence with a deep understanding of regional dynamics, which is essential for someone working in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” she shared. Her final project focused on diplomacy, security, and international cooperation, applying classroom lessons to real-world challenges.

Despite balancing a demanding career and family responsibilities, Al-Sulaiti's discipline and time management allowed her to thrive in the programme.“Balancing everything wasn't always easy, but I learned how to manage my time well and set priorities. I had a support system from my family and colleagues, and that made a big difference,” she noted. The programme also helped her build invaluable connections.“It will strengthen my ability to engage in high-level diplomacy and policy planning,” she concluded.

Similarly, Abdulaziz Al-Thani, a First Secretary at Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, credits GU-Q's EMDIA programme for opening new opportunities. Originally from Umm Al Amad, Al-Thani balanced his full-time job, family, and studies with determination and discipline.“As a father of two boys and Vice-President of the Football Authority at Umm Salal Sports Club, managing these responsibilities required careful planning and discipline, but the programme's structure made it possible for me to succeed,” he explained.

His final project focused on the risks of nuclear proliferation in the Middle East, analysing the regional security implications of Israel's nuclear capabilities and emerging threats from non-state actors. Al-Thani chose Georgetown for its world-class faculty and extensive alumni network.“The faculty - many of whom are former diplomats and senior government officials - offered real-world insights that were directly applicable to my career. Additionally, Georgetown's extensive alumni network, including graduates serving in the US government, provided invaluable professional connections,” he shared.

Through the EMDIA programme, Al-Sulaiti and Al-Thani have honed the expertise, networks, and global perspectives required to represent Qatar's diplomatic mission on the world stage, contributing to the nation's pursuit of its National Vision.