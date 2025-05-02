Jacqueline Fernandez On ‘Hai Junoon’: Had To Unlearn A Lot Of My Trained Dance Instincts

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 2 (IANS) The makers of“Hai Junoon - Dare' on Friday unveiled the trailer of the series. Its actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who will be seen playing the role of Pearl, said that he had to unlearn a lot of my trained dance instincts for the show.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the series is set in the vibrant and competitive halls of Anderson's College in Mumbai, the series dives deep into the electric world of dance and music battles. Meet Sebi, the underdog who forms a rebellious crew called The Misfits which is guided by the driven Jacquline Fernandes to take on the elite Supersonics, led by the legacy-driven Gagan Ahuja.

Jacqueline Fernandez, who plays Pearl Saldhana, said:“Pearl is a fascinating character , glamorous and assertive on the outside, yet deeply vulnerable underneath. To portray her authentically, I had to unlearn a lot of my trained dance instincts and adapt to a rawer, emotionally-driven style of performance. That journey was tough, but also liberating.”

“The physicality, the emotional depth, the narrative arc, it all demanded a part of me I hadn't tapped into before. Collaborating with such a passionate team made the process incredibly fulfilling.”

Produced by Jio Creative Labs, the series is created by Aditya Bhat and also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam and Priyank Sharma among many other fresh talents.

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who plays the character of Gagan Ahuja said,“As someone who has grown up around music and cinema, I've always believed in the power of great sound to be an integral part our storytelling. But what Hai Junoon offers is something truly unique - a full-blown musical universe, an experience like never before in the Web world.”

“With 40 incredible tracks, it's not just the biggest album of the year, it's a movement. Every song pushes the narrative forward and adds depth to the characters blending seamlessly into its screenplay.”

The actor, who is the son of veteran singer Nitin Mukesh, said that being part of a grand show, where music is not a forced attraction, but the very heartbeat of the story, has been creatively exhilarating.

Sumedh Mudgalkar, who plays Sebi said that his character Sebi (Subhash Mhatre) is a symbol of every outsider who dares to dream.

Mudgalkar added:“Coming from humble beginnings, he refuses to accept that belonging to a certain legacy is the only path to greatness. His fight is deeply personal, at the same time he is vulnerable and learns everything he needs to along the way, his experiences are his source of guidance, such things and more elements in the script made me resonate with the character in ways I didn't expect.”

The actor said dance and music are just one aspect of the show, this show is m more than a competition, it's about courage, belief, problems we all go through, struggles we would resonate with, breaking barriers, and the fire to build a bigger life.

Siddharth Nigam, who plays the character of Bikram, said:”People have always associated me with dance, but in Hai Junoon, I got the chance to explore a whole new side of my creativity, that's music. Learning to sing for the role was both exciting and intimidating, and I spent hours in vocal workshops to make sure I brought depth and honesty to Bikram.”

Priyank Sharma, who essays the role of Kush added: "Dance is my first love, and playing a dancer felt like returning to my roots. But what made this journey unique was being able to mentor some of my co-stars during rehearsals. We built genuine friendships through the process, and that bond translates beautifully on screen.

“Directing Hai Junoon felt like going back to those chaotic, beautiful college days when every emotion was dialed up to a hundred-whether it was love, rivalry, ambition, or heartbreak. This story comes from that raw, unfiltered place we've all been in, where we're trying to figure out who we are and where we belong,” said Abhishek Sharma.

“Hai Junoon - Dare” will stream from May 16 on JioHotstar.