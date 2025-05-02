Doha To Host International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference On May 4

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Doha, is preparing to host the 26th International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference, run by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), from May 4 to 8, 2025. The conference will be held under the patronage of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs.

The opening ceremony of the conference will be held on Sunday, May 4, at 10:00 AM, at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani .

Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim will deliver opening speech.

Other speakers include Hussein Ibrahim Taha, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid, President of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, and Professor Dr. Qutb Mustafa Sano, Secretary General of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy.

The conference, held in its twenty-sixth session, is part of the Academy's efforts and activities to promote collective ijtihad and examine contemporary jurisprudential issues of concern to Islamic societies. It will feature the participation of a select group of scholars, jurists, and experts from around the world.

The conference is scheduled to address a number of contemporary jurisprudential, economic, and medical topics, in addition to issuing legal decisions and recommendations that will contribute to providing appropriate legal solutions to current challenges.

The Islamic Fiqh Academy is a trusted scientific body for collective ijtihad (jurisprudential reasoning). Its members and representatives meet annually to study contemporary issues and developments and provide legal solutions to contemporary problems according to a collective scientific approach.