Meriaura Group Plc’S Business Review For January–March 2025
|Key figures (FAS, unaudited)
|(EUR 1,000)
|1–3/2025
|1–3/2024
|Change, %
|1–12/2024
|Revenue, Group
|21,383
|17,855
|20%
|79,164
|Marine Logistics
|17,826
|15,911
|12%
|66,227
|Renewable Energy
|3,557
|1,944
|83%
|12,937
|Other
|EBITDA, Group
|1,447
|1,193
|21%
|6,221
|Marine Logistics
|2,339
|2,128
|10%
|8,388
|Renewable Energy
|-892
|-887
|-1%
|-2,031
|Other
|-48
|-136
|EBITDA, % of revenue
|6.8%
|6.7%
|7.9%
|Operating profit/loss (EBIT), Group
|-68
|-186
|63%
|-15,960
|Marine Logistics
|954
|811
|18%
|3,142
|Renewable Energy*
|-1,022
|-949
|-8%
|-2,346
|Other
|-48
|-16,756
|**
|Operating profit, % of revenue
|-0.3%
|-1.0%
|-20.2%
|Net profit/loss for the review period, Group
|-544
|-458
|-19%
|-20,688
|**
|Result, % of revenue
|-2.5%
|-2.6%
|-26.1%
* Amortisation of consolidated goodwill arising from the parent company for Meriaura Energy Oy in connection with the business transfer on 31 May 2023 has been eliminated in business-specific key figures within the Renewable Energy business.
** The Group's operating loss for 2024 includes a EUR 16.4 million impairment related to the conditional transaction announced on 29 January 2025, and the Group's result also includes a capital loss of EUR 3.3 million related to the sale of a minority share in Meriaura Oy on 2 July 2024.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING THE REVIEW PERIOD
On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc announced that it had signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. Summa Defence operates in the areas of situational awareness, mobility, defence and security of supply.
In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group's current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.8%, and that of Summa Defence's shareholders will be 88.2%.
On 21 February 2025, Meriaura Group announced the decision of its Board of Directors to carry out a directed share issue concerning the members' remuneration in accordance with the decision of the Annual General Meeting held on 3 May 2024. A total of 693,488 new shares was issued.
Meriaura Group announced on 21 February 2025 that Summa Defence estimated its revenue to be EUR 110–140 million and adjusted operating profit (EBITA) to be EUR 9–12 million in 2025. The estimate is based on the confirmed order backlog of around EUR 200 million of Summa Defence's target companies. Some of the backlog is already in production. The defence sector and other public procurement account for around EUR 66 million of the order backlog.
On 26 February 2025, Meriaura Group announced that Summa Defence's subsidiary Uudenkaupungin Työvene had received a ship order of more than EUR 20 million.
On 4 March 2025, Meriaura Group announced the election of Chief Human Resources Officer Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri to the Executive Management Team of Summa Defence. Summa Defence's Executive Management Team from 17 March 2025:
Jussi Holopainen, President and Chief Executive Officer
Riitta Honkanen-Vaheri, Chief Human Resources Officer
Tommi Malinen, Chief Sales Officer
Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer
Risto Takkala, Chief Financial Officer
Juha Vauhkonen, Director of Defence and Security Affairs
It is also planned that the presented Executive Management Team will serve as the new Group's management team after the merger of Meriaura Group and Summa Defence.
On 5 March 2025, Meriaura Group announced a change to the date of the Annual General Meeting and published an updated proposal concerning the members of the company's future Board of Directors.
On 24 March 2025, Meriaura Group announced that it had received conditional approval to continue trading on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market after the acquisition of Summa Defence Oy. On 31 March 2024, Meriaura Group published a company description related to the acquisition of the shares in Summa Defence Oy. The company description has been reviewed and approved by Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The company description was supplemented on 25 April 2025. The company description and the supplement are available in electronic format on Meriaura Group Plc's website at .
On 25 March 2025, Meriaura Group announced a change to the date of the Annual General Meeting, and published a notice of the Annual General Meeting on 31 March 2025.
SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AFTER THE REVIEW PERIOD
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Meriaura Group Plc was held on Thursday 24 April 2025.
In accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors, the AGM unanimously approved the arrangement whereby Meriaura Group and Summa Defence Oy would merge through a share exchange. The arrangement includes the following: amending the company's Articles of Association, authorising the Board of Directors to acquire the shares in Summa Defence Oy through an exchange of shares (directed share issue), selling shares in the subsidiary Meriaura Oy, including the seller's financing for the buyer, and acquiring the company's own shares from Meriaura Invest Oy (directed acquisition).
On 24 April 2025, Meriaura Group Plc announced that Samuli Koskela would be unavailable for election to the Board of Directors of Meriaura Group Plc. Shareholders who own a total of around 62.59% of the company's shares and votes propose to the Annual General Meeting of Meriaura Group Plc that Jussi Mälkiä be elected to the Board of Directors instead of Samuli Koskela.
The Annual General Meeting decided to elect Antti Vehviläinen, Jussi Mälkiä, Arto Räty, Sirpa-Helena Sormunen and Erja Sankari as members of the Board of Directors for the term ending at the close of the Annual General Meeting following the election. The Board of Directors, which met after the AGM, elected Arto Räty as Chair of the Board.
A more detailed description of the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting can be found in Meriaura Group's company announcement published on 24 April 2025 at 3.30 pm, which is available on the company's website at
The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the company's website by 8 May 2025.
Prior to the completion of the transaction, Summa Defence Oy will acquire as its subsidiaries the Finnish companies Lännen Tractors Oy, Aquamec Oy, Nordic Yards Oy with subsidiary Uusikaupungin Työvene Oy, IntLog Oy, Sybimar Oy and the Swedish Lännen MCE AB and the US-based LightSpace Group Inc. In addition, Meriaura Group's current Maritime Logistics business will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy by selling the shares in Meriaura Oy. As a result of the implementation of the transaction, Meriaura Group's business name will be changed to Summa Defence Plc. The resulting Summa Defence Plc thus includes the above-mentioned subsidiaries of Summa Defence Oy, Summa Drones Oy and its subsidiaries, Meriaura Energy Oy, known as a leading supplier of large solar thermal plants, and Rasol Oy, a supplier of solar power and battery systems.
The transaction is conditional on the completion of all parts of the transaction
The transaction is expected to be completed on 7 May 2025, and the new shares in Summa Defence Plc are expected to be traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Sweden and Finland from 12 May 2025.
On 28 April 2025, Meriaura Group Plc announced the appointment of Hanna Kyrki, General Counsel, to Summa Defence's Management Team.
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2025
Meriaura Group Plc's Annual General Meeting was held on 24 April 2025.
Summa Defence Plc will publish its half-year report for January–June on 22 August 2025.
The business review for January–September will be published on 31 October 2025.
MERIAURA GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
More information:
Jussi Mälkiä, CEO
Tel. +358 400 785 489
Email: ...
This corporate release discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the
EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for release on 2 May 2025 at 8.30 am (CEST) by the aforementioned person.
Meriaura Group in brief
At the end of the review period, Meriaura Group had two business areas: Marine Logistics and Renewable Energy.
Meriaura Oy, which engages in the Marine Logistics business, is a major provider of transport for bulk cargo and
demanding project deliveries in Northern Europe, especially in the Baltic Sea and North Sea regions. Marine Logistics provides its customers with competitive and environmentally sustainable low-emission marine transport services,
which are based on long-term affreightment agreements, a modern fleet and the active development of operational sustainability. In addition, Meriaura has a strong market position as a marine transport provider in renewable energy construction projects.
The Marine Logistics business also includes VG-EcoFuel Oy, which produces biofuels from bio-oils and recycled oils generated as industrial by-products.
The Renewable Energy business focuses on comprehensive clean energy solutions. Meriaura Energy Oy designs and delivers clean energy production systems as comprehensive deliveries for industry and district heat production. Energy production is built around large-scale solar thermal systems implemented using high-performance solar thermal collectors manufactured by the company. The Renewable Energy business also includes Rasol Oy, which provides high-quality solar power systems for buildings, businesses and solar parks.
Meriaura Group Plc's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden under the symbol MERIS and on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland under the symbol MERIH. With the merger, the name of the company will change to Summa Defence Plc, and its symbol will be SUMMAS on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden and SUMMA on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
The company's Certified Adviser is Augment Partners AB, ..., tel. +46 8-604 22 55.
