Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thai Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency In Bangkok After Powerful Earthquake

Thai Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency In Bangkok After Powerful Earthquake


2025-05-02 02:07:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thai Prime Minister Paithongtarn Shinawatra on Friday declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, after the city was hit by a powerful earthquake centred in Myanmar.
Thai authorities reported damage to buildings across Bangkok following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Thai police reported that a 30-story under construction building in Bangkok had collapsed, trapping 43 workers under the rubble.
Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, causing buildings in the Thai capital Bangkok to sway and prompting evacuations across the city, as well as in neighbouring Myanmar.

MENAFN02052025000067011011ID1109499111

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search