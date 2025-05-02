403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thai Prime Minister Declares State Of Emergency In Bangkok After Powerful Earthquake
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Thai Prime Minister Paithongtarn Shinawatra on Friday declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, after the city was hit by a powerful earthquake centred in Myanmar.
Thai authorities reported damage to buildings across Bangkok following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Thai police reported that a 30-story under construction building in Bangkok had collapsed, trapping 43 workers under the rubble.
Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, causing buildings in the Thai capital Bangkok to sway and prompting evacuations across the city, as well as in neighbouring Myanmar.
Thai authorities reported damage to buildings across Bangkok following the 7.3 magnitude earthquake.
Thai police reported that a 30-story under construction building in Bangkok had collapsed, trapping 43 workers under the rubble.
Two violent earthquakes rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, causing buildings in the Thai capital Bangkok to sway and prompting evacuations across the city, as well as in neighbouring Myanmar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment