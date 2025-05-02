403
UN Mobilising To Help Those In Need After S Asia Quake
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The United Nations is mobilising in Southeast Asia to help those in need, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday after a powerful earthquake centered in Myanmar rocked the region.
"The government of Myanmar has asked for international support and our team in Myanmar is already in contact in order to fully mobilise our resources in the region to support the people of Myanmar," Guterres said.
"But of course there are other countries impacted. The epicenter is in Myanmar, and Myanmar is the weakest country in this present situation," he added.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump on Friday vowed the US would assist Myanmar after it was hit by a huge earthquake that also shook Thailand, with many killed and trapped in collapsed buildings.
Trump told reporters "we will be helping" as images emerged of flattened buildings, downed bridges and cracked roads.
Myanmar's ruling junta on Friday called for donations of blood and medical supplies to help people hospitalised by the strong earthquake.
Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the military government, made the appeal for medical supplies in a news bulletin on state television, which called for blood donations due to "so many" injuries in three urban centres.
