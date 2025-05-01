Russian Drone Strikes Civilian Car In Zaporizhzhia Region
Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"An enemy drone attacked a car in a frontline community of the Zaporizhzhia region. The car burned down," Fedorov wrote.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.Read also: Six fires extinguished following enemy attacks in Kherson region
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, damaging civilian infrastructure.
