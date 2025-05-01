Russian Drone Strikes Civilian Car In Zaporizhzhia Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In a frontline community in the Zaporizhzhia region, a Russian drone attacked a car.

Ivan Fedorov, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"An enemy drone attacked a car in a frontline community of the Zaporizhzhia region. The car burned down," Fedorov wrote.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army struck Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region with guided aerial bombs, damaging civilian infrastructure.

Photo credit: Zaporizhzhia RMA