EQB To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results And Host Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) will report its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results after market close on May 28, 2025, and will host an earnings conference call on May 29, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET. EQB's Andrew Moor, president and chief executive officer, Marlene Lenarduzzi, chief risk officer, and David Wilkes, vice president and head of finance, will host the listen-only conference call and webcast. The details of the call/webcast are as follows:

Date: May 29, 2025 Time: 10:30 a.m. ET Via listen-only webcast with slides: Via telephone with operator assistance:

416-945-7677 (Toronto area) 888-699-1199 (North America toll free) Please join 5 minutes prior to start time Via telephone without operator assistance: to register phone numbers up to 15 minutes prior to start time to receive an automatic call-back to the conference

Call archive

A replay of the conference call with the accompanying slides will be archived on EQB's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" investorroom/events#pas .

About EQB Inc.

EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading digital financial services company with $132 billion in combined assets under management and administration (as at January 31, 2025). It offers banking services through Equitable Bank, a wholly owned subsidiary and Canada's seventh largest bank by assets, and wealth management through ACM Advisors, a majority owned subsidiary specializing in alternative assets. As Canada's Challenger BankTM, Equitable Bank has a clear mission to drive change in Canadian banking to enrich people's lives. It leverages technology to deliver exceptional personal and commercial banking experiences and services to over 700,000 customers and more than six million credit union members through its businesses. Through its digital EQ Bank platform (eqbank), its customers have named it one of Canada's top banks on the Forbes World's Best Banks list since 2021.

To learn more, please visit href="" rel="nofollow" investorroo or connect with us on LinkedIn .

Investor contact:

David Wilkes

Vice President and Head of Finance

[email protected]

Media contact:

Maggie Hall

Director, PR & Communications

[email protected]

