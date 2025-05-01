Abra Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Stablecoin OTC Liquidity In The US

Borderless.xyz , a global payments infrastructure company that enables transactions using stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs), has officially welcomed Abra , a premier U.S. digital-asset prime broker, to fortify orchestration network with institutional-grade dollar liquidity. By plugging Abra's high-touch OTC desk and compliant banking rails into single-API platform, financial institutions, payments companies, fintechs, and corporates gain access to deep USD order books, highly competitive spreads, and a white-glove trading experience-dramatically boosting the depth and resilience of U.S. corridors.

“Institutions increasingly need reliable, on-shore liquidity for sizable stablecoin transactions,” said Kevin Lehtiniitty, CEO of .“Abra brings top-tier OTC execution and competitive pricing across major USD pairs. Embedding their infrastructure into the Network significantly enhances our U.S. rails-ultimately lowering costs and improving execution quality for everyone involved.”

“At Abra, we strive to make large-scale crypto and stablecoin trades compliant, seamless, and cost-effective,” added Bill Barhydt, Founder & CEO of Abra .“Joining global stablecoin network underscores our commitment to interoperability and efficiency. Together, we're simplifying complex OTC flows for businesses moving value into and out of the United States.”

This collaboration marks another milestone in mission to unite the world's leading stablecoin innovators under one network. By connecting diverse liquidity venues into a cohesive global system, is making cross-border and domestic payments faster, simpler, and more cost-effective for all.

About

is a leading global payments infrastructure company designed to facilitate transactions using internet-native money, including stablecoins and real-world assets (RWAs). Covering more than 50 countries and 23 currencies, mission is to empower builders to create efficient money movement, deliver stable currencies to emerging markets, and drive the transition to on-chain banking. is backed by Amity Ventures, along with executives of leading companies such as Michael Shaulov of Fireblocks, Johnny Ayres of Socure, and Anton Katz of Talos. To learn more, visit

About Abra

Abra is a U.S.-based digital-asset financial services firm specializing in institutional-grade OTC trading, prime brokerage, and treasury solutions. Trusted by hedge funds, corporates, and family offices, Abra pairs deep USD liquidity with white-glove execution, compliant banking rails, and rigorous security standards. Since 2014, the company has facilitated billions of dollars in large-block crypto and stablecoin transactions, giving clients seamless on- and off-ramps to the global digital-asset economy. Discover more at