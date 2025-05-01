Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots

Bitget , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, and Web3 company, has announced the launch of PUNDIXUSDT perpetual futures, available to users starting April 30, 2025 (UTC+8). The new listing supports a maximum leverage of 20x and is now accessible through Bitget's official website and mobile application.

PUNDIXUSDT-M perpetual futures are settled in USDT and feature a tick size of 0.0001. The instrument supports continuous trading, operating 24/7, with funding fees settled every four hours. Users may also deploy futures trading bots with the newly listed pair, enhancing trading strategies through automation and advanced risk management.

Bitget reserves the right to adjust key contract parameters in response to prevailing market conditions. These parameters may include the tick size, leverage limits, and maintenance margin rates.

This launch further strengthens Bitget's futures offerings, which span USDT-M Futures, Coin-M Futures, and USDC-M Futures. USDT-M Futures enable users to trade multiple contracts using USDT as margin, streamlining portfolio management by unifying account equity and associated risk metrics.

Users can access the PUNDIXUSDT contract and additional information via the official Bitget platform.

For more information on Bitget PUNDIXUSDT, users can visit here .

