Cracked Heels Can Be A Painful Health Risk - Here's How To Keep Your Feet Smooth This Summer

MENAFN - The Conversation) As temperatures rise and sandals make their seasonal debut, our feet step into the spotlight. But summer presents challenges that make foot care especially important. Heat, sun exposure and the temptation to go barefoot can lead to dry, cracked heels – leaving feet feeling uncomfortable.

The good news? A few simple habits can keep your feet healthy, smooth and ready for sandal season.

Cracked heels – also known as heel fissures – develop due to dry skin and reduced elasticity. Because feet lack sebaceous glands, they don't produce natural oils, which makes them more prone to dryness . In response to friction and pressure, the skin thickens, but this added thickness can split under the stress of walking or standing.

Summer tends to exacerbate the issue. Open-back shoes like flip-flops allow the heel's fat pad to expand, increasing stress on the surrounding skin. Research shows that repeated exposure to hot and dry environments significantly reduces skin hydration, increasing the risk of fissures developing. So, long hours standing at events or walking on hot surfaces – like pavement or poolside tiles – further weaken the skin's barrier.

Other contributing factors include obesity, which places greater pressure on the heels. Conditions like eczema and psoriasis, especially when they cause broken skin, significantly compromise the skin barrier. These conditions can lead to inflammation, dryness and reduced moisture retention, weakening the skin's ability to act as a protective barrier. Excess moisture from sweating or prolonged soaking may soften the skin too much and reduce its resilience, making it prone to fissures .

Cracked heels aren't just a cosmetic problem – they can become painful and even dangerous . Without treatment, fissures can deepen and bleed, making walking uncomfortable and increasing the risk of infection.

For those with health conditions like diabetes, hypothyroidism or vascular disease, even small cracks can escalate into serious complications , including cellulitis or ulcers. Poor circulation and reduced healing ability mean these issues can quickly become severe.

Prevention

Prevention is simple and effective when made part of your daily routine.

Moisturise daily – use creams with 10% urea or lactic acid to retain moisture and soften thickened skin.

Wear supportive footwear – while sandals are summer staples, many lack proper support. Choose shoes with cushioning and heel support when possible. If you wear open-back styles, alternate with more structured footwear to minimise heel stress.

Avoid going barefoot – walking on rough or hot surfaces dries out the skin and causes micro-traumas that increase the risk of cracking.

Stay hydrated – drinking enough water helps maintain skin elasticity from the inside out.

Exfoliate weekly – briefly soak your feet (for up to five minutes), then gently remove dead skin with a pumice stone or file. This prevents the buildup of thickened skin.

Treatment

If cracks have already formed, timely treatment can help heal and restore your skin's health.

Apply a heel balm – use a formula containing 10–25% urea and up to 6% salicylic acid . Urea deeply hydrates and softens thick skin, while salicylic acid aids in exfoliation. Avoid using these products during the day if you're wearing open shoes, as they can make your feet slippery, increasing the risk of falls and injuries.

Nighttime occlusion – apply balm before bed and cover your feet with cotton socks to lock in moisture. Studies show this improves hydration and speeds up healing.

See a professional if needed – if your heels are severely cracked, infected, or not responding to at-home care, consult a podiatrist. They may use medical adhesives or prescribe stronger treatments to support healing.

Take extra care if you're in a high-risk category – if you have diabetes , circulatory issues or inflammatory skin conditions, regular foot checks and prompt treatment of minor cracks are crucial. National Institute for Health and Care Excellence guidelines recommend professional care and properly fitted footwear to help avoid serious complications.

Caution: foot peel socks

Exfoliating foot peels – often sold as“foot peel socks” – contain exfoliants like glycolic, lactic or salicylic acid, usually in concentrations of 5–17%. These acids help shed layers of dead skin and can be effective for general roughness. However, they are not recommended for cracked heels or heel fissures.

When used on broken or fragile skin, these peels can cause irritation, delay healing and increase the risk of infection. Those with underlying health issues that affect skin integrity – such as diabetes, poor circulation or chronic skin conditions – should be particularly cautious. In these cases, experts advise against chemical exfoliants due to the higher risk of skin damage and slower healing.

Instead, targeted treatments like heel balms containing 10–25% urea offer a safer, more suitable option. These help soften and hydrate dry, thickened skin without compromising the protective barrier.

Your feet support you every day; this summer, return the favour. With a bit of daily care, smart footwear choices and early intervention when problems arise, you can keep your feet looking and feeling great.

Cracked heels don't have to be part of your summer story.