Cygni Energy Commissioned Battery Energy Storage System Gigafactory In Telangana

MENAFN - KNN India)Cygni Energy has commissioned the first phase of its fully automated Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Gigafactory at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Maheshwaram, Telangana.

BESS is a technology that stores electricity in batteries for later use. BESS systems are used to store excess energy, often from renewable sources like solar and wind, and then release it when needed.

The 4.8 GWh production facility represents an investment exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The 160,000 square foot facility, situated on a five-acre campus, includes an Advanced Engineering Laboratory and a Battery Management System Laboratory.

Notably, it has achieved Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) qualification, making it India's first battery facility with this environmental credential.

Cygni's growth strategy includes ambitious expansion plans under Phase II of development, which will involve an additional investment of Rs 150 crore.

This second phase will incorporate three automated 2 GWh cell-to-pack lines and container integration facilities, increasing the overall capacity to 10.8 GWh by 2027.

The gigafactory is designed to produce battery packs for both grid-scale storage systems and electric mobility applications.

The manufacturing facility features a sophisticated production line capable of assembling 105 kWh liquid-cooled modules that utilise 314Ah cells.

Its Manufacturing Execution System software ensures comprehensive quality control, real-time data analytics, and complete product traceability throughout the production process.

Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana, emphasised the transformative impact of the facility, stating that it "not only strengthens India's commitment to clean energy but also creates jobs, fosters local talent, and builds a robust ecosystem for the future of energy storage solutions."

The company has already secured a 1 GWh order pipeline and has delivered 500 MWh of battery capacity to date.

(KNN Bureau)