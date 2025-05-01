ABB And Burgerbots Launch Robotic Burger Kitchen In California

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) ABB and BurgerBots unveil robotic system for making burgers

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

ABB Robotics is serving up the future of fast food with BurgerBots – a groundbreaking new restaurant concept launched in Los Gatos, California.

Designed to deliver perfectly cooked, made-to-order burgers every time, the automated kitchen uses ABB's IRB 360 FlexPicker and YuMi collaborative robot to assemble meals with precision and speed, while accurately monitoring stock levels and freeing staff to focus on customer experience.

Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics, says:“Integrating ABB robots with the BurgerBots restaurant concept demonstrates the incredible potential for automation beyond the factory floor.

“The food service industry is dynamic and demanding, and our technology brings industrial-grade consistency, efficiency and reliability to this space.

“When we asked the hospitality industry, 89 percent of managers and 73 percent of workers said they are open to the integration of robotics to automate tasks within their operations.

“By taking over repetitive and time-consuming tasks, robots allow staff to focus on what matters most – creating memorable dining experiences.”

The compact robotic cell is a food automation first, seamlessly integrating two types of robots with an intelligent inventory monitoring system.

As each order is received, a freshly cooked burger patty is placed onto a bun inside a burger box. This box is then positioned on a conveyor shuttle, which is tagged with a QR code.

As it moves along the conveyor, the IRB 360 FlexPicker hygienically performs high-speed topping selection, guided by the data stored in the QR code. Next, the YuMi steps in to collaborate on the final assembly of the burger. The entire process takes just 27 seconds per burger.

ABB's robot controller also integrates seamlessly with non-robotic systems, enabling real-time ingredient inventory tracking – onions, tomatoes, lettuce and condiments – ensuring smooth operations and efficient kitchen management.

One of the greatest challenges facing restaurant owners today is attracting and retaining staff. High turnover, rising labor costs, and the repetitive nature of back-of-house roles continue to put pressure on hospitality businesses.

Automation presents an opportunity not just to fill labor gaps, but to make foodservice jobs more sustainable and appealing by reducing tedious tasks and improving workflows.

Supporting this shift in mindset, a recent survey commissioned by ABB Robotics found that 67 per cent of hospitality workers agreed that robotics and automation should be used to reduce the amount of dull, dirty, dangerous work humans are doing in the hospitality industry.

While 63 per cent agreed that the idea of robotics making their job easier is exciting, 65 per cent agreed that they would welcome robots in their workplace if it meant a safer work environment.

BurgerBots is the brainchild of entrepreneur Elizabeth Truong, who sees the Los Gatos location as the first step in a broader commercial rollout.

Truong says:“The vision was to bring consistency, transparency, and efficiency to food service. For restaurant owners, it means better visibility of food costs, more accurate forecasting and – ultimately – better decision making.

“In the next five years, I believe that most restaurants will have some form of robotic automation, whether it's back-of-house preparation, assembly, or even front-of-house service. It will become less of a novelty and more of a necessity.”

BurgerBots is the latest in a number of innovations in the food service industry supported by robotic technology.

ABB's collaboration with RoboEatz on ARK – an autonomous robotic kitchen capable of preparing hundreds of meals with minimal human intervention – showcases the potential for high-efficiency, hygienic, and customizable food prep.

Meanwhile, ABB is powering Makr Shakr's robotic bartenders, that will soon be expertly mixing drinks in venues around the world. Together, these applications demonstrate how robotics is transforming hospitality with speed and consistency.

The first BurgerBots cell is now open and operating at the chic Breaking Dawn/First Born restaurant in downtown Los Gatos, California.