Inventhelp Inventor Develops Wireless Signaling System For Trailers (SGJ-433)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new wireless signaling system for trailers to ensure proper illumination of brake lights, taillights, back-up lights and turn signals," said an inventor, from Huntsville, Utah, "so I invented the WIRELESS 7 - WAY TRAILER PLUG. My design helps avoid traditional trailer lighting issues."

The invention provides an effective way to operate trailer lights without any direct wiring connection. In doing so, it ensures trailer signals are properly illuminated when needed. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also eliminates the need to troubleshoot and fix loose wires or damaged connectors. The invention features a reliable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for owners and users of trailers, RV trailers, horse trailers, boat trailers, construction trailers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SGJ-433, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED