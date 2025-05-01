Lazer Logistics First N.A. Yard Management Provider To Achieve Sbti Validated Targets For Near-Term Emissions Reduction

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lazer Logistics, the leading provider of yard management and logistics solutions across North America, announced today that its near-term emission reduction targets have been validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). This validation affirms Lazer's commitment to measurable climate action aligned with the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C (34.7°F).The SBTi is a globally recognized organization that assists companies in establishing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets aligned with the latest climate science. Its mission is to promote ambitious corporate climate action consistent with the Paris Agreement, specifically aiming to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.“At Lazer Logistics, leadership means taking real, measurable action. Setting and achieving ambitious targets is not just about doing what's right for the environment but building a stronger, more resilient business for the future,” CEO Adam Newsome said during an expert panel discussion at ACT Expo 2025 in Anaheim, Calif.“Our commitment to cutting emissions by working closely with our partners reflects the kind of bold steps we must all take to drive meaningful change.”Lazer Logistics' Key SBTi-Validated Targets:. Operational Emissions – Reduce absolute Scope 1 GHG emissions 54.6% by 2033 from a 2023 base year.. Renewable Energy – Increase active annual sourcing of renewable electricity from 0% in 2023 to 100% by 2029.. Supply Chain Engagement – Lazer Logistics further commits that 50% of suppliers by emissions, covering purchased goods and services, capital goods, and upstream transportation and distribution, have science-based targets by 2029.. Indirect Emissions – Reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions from fuel- and energy-related activities 50% by 2029 from a 2023 base year.“Lazer Logistics founded the North American Yard Management industry almost 30 years ago and has been the leader since. It only makes sense that, as the leader in yard logistics, we are the first in the industry to undertake this important work,” said Lazer's Chris Bennett, VP of EV, Energy, and Sustainability.“This aligns our sustainability efforts with those of our many customers that have made similar commitments.”Lazer Logistics' ambitious sustainability strategy includes investing in fleet electrification, significantly reducing diesel fleet idle time, and collaborating with customers and suppliers to advance a more sustainable logistics ecosystem.Lazer Logistics recognizes that meaningful climate action requires collaboration across the connected supply chain. By aligning goals with science-based methodologies, Lazer encourages its partners and stakeholders to join in the collective effort to build a low-carbon future for the logistics industry.For more information about Lazer Logistics and our environmental initiatives, please contact Norman Miglietta at ....About Lazer LogisticsFounded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Lazer Logistics is North America's largest outsourced end-to-end yard management provider. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, Lazer is committed to delivering yard management solutions that make a difference in the world. Their solutions include trailer spotting, shuttling, trailer rental and leasing, gate management, drayage, YMS technology, and more. With EVs in the market from coast to coast, Lazer operates the largest fleet of outsourced battery-electric spotters across the U.S. and Canada and is committed to helping clients achieve their corporate sustainability goals by simplifying the complicated process through a complete end-to-end, customizable solution which includes buying, operating, and maintaining all EV vehicles and equipment, and managing grant programs where applicable.Lazer operates in over 700 locations with over 5,800 employees and 10,000 fleet assets. The company runs over 9 million annual service hours for diverse blue-chip customers across the U.S. and Canadian territories. More info: .

Norman Miglietta

Lazer Logistics

+1 470-249-1279

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.