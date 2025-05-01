REACH By Rentcafe Offers AI-Focused Education At AIM

On Monday, May 5, REACH experts Esther Bonardi and Kyle Jones will lead a main-stage session on the future of search, focusing on the growing importance of generative engine optimization . Attendees will learn what GEO is, how it intersects with SEO and practical tips for appealing to generative engines.

Esther and Kyle will present alongside Brooke Henderson, VP of U.S. strategic partnerships at Yex , and Melissa Brady, SVP of marketing, communications and customer experience at Fogelman Properties . The session will feature case study data from Fogelman, highlighting their success optimizing website content to appear in AI overviews .

REACH is also hosting two breakfast roundtables during the show:



Mastering GEO: Tips to improve your content strategy How to market what renters want most (based on survey data)

"We look forward to sharing new, data-driven strategies during AIM," said Esther Bonardi, vice president at REACH. "Search is constantly evolving, and generative engine optimization is top of mind for today's marketers. We're excited to show attendees how to align their marketing and reach more renters."

Building connections: Free marketing consultations with REACH

Visit the REACH booth to explore innovations like AI-powered tools, specialty neighborhood webpages and a brand-new strategy engine. Attendees who book a consultation will receive access to the Happy Hub, an exclusive lounge.

Four consultation types are available:



Become a GEO (and SEO) pro

Be the neighborhood expert

Create a marketing masterplan Level up your leasing

Schedule your REACH consultation at AIM .

"Yardi may be the most successful technology startup in multifamily history, as well as its longest tenured," said Dennis Cogbill, managing director at Joshua Tree Conference Group, which produces AIM. "That combination makes REACH by RentCafe an ideal title sponsor partner for AIM. From the top down, they focus on creating long-term results for real estate and the people entrusted with it. We're grateful for their support of our complementary mission to provide educational experiences for multifamily marketing and technology executives."

About REACH by RentCafe

Reach your audience, goals and potential with a full-service digital marketing agency for property management businesses. REACH by RentCafe® and RentCafe certified experts will help you create a winning web presence that drives leases and revenue with complete transparency. Services include website development, SEO, PPC, ILS advertising, social media, reputation management and more. See what's possible: reachbyrentcafe .

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With more than 10,000 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi .

