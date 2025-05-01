Sentilink Achieves Fedramp® Ready Status, Advancing Industry-Best Identity Verification And Fraud Prevention Solutions For Government Agencies

Milestone underscores SentiLink's commitment to robust security in serving the public sector's efforts to prevent waste, fraud and abuse

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SentiLink, the leading provider of innovative identity verification and fraud detection solutions, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP ® ) Ready status. This designation, granted by the FedRAMP ® Program Management Office (PMO), validates that SentiLink's systems meet the stringent federal security requirements necessary for services used by U.S. government agencies.

FedRAMP ® Ready status represents a key step toward full FedRAMP ® Authorization, reflecting SentiLink's commitment to serving public sector organizations with secure, reliable solutions. As identity fraud grows increasingly complex, digital modernization can open additional vectors for waste and abuse. Agencies need partners with deep identity expertise to deliver tools that protect taxpayer resources and program integrity.

Proven Identity and Fraud Expertise, Now Available to the Public Sector

SentiLink empowers government organizations to detect identity theft and synthetic identities at the point of application. As fraudsters persistently target government benefit programs, SentiLink's solutions enable timely and accurate decisions about constituents' identities when they interact with online services.

By achieving FedRAMP ® Ready status, SentiLink is positioned to extend its proven capabilities to federal, state, and local agencies seeking to modernize their identity infrastructure and reduce fraud. The company is listed on the FedRAMP ® Marketplace as a Ready vendor for agencies seeking innovative, pre-vetted cloud solutions.

About SentiLink

SentiLink , the leading provider of innovative identity verification and fraud prevention solutions, empowers organizations to accurately identify customers and detect synthetic fraud and identity theft. Its solutions leverage a deep understanding of identity and risk, informed by machine learning models and insights from a team of the industry's best risk analysts. SentiLink's solutions perform more than 3 million identity verifications per day, detecting 60,000 cases of identity fraud.

SentiLink proudly serves:



10 of the 15 largest U.S. banks

5 of the top 10 credit unions

3 of the top 5 telecoms Hundreds of fintechs, lenders and government organizations

Headquartered in San Francisco, the company was founded in 2017 by Naftali Harris and Max Blumenfeld and has raised $85M to date from investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Craft Ventures, and NYCA Partners, among others.

