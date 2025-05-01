NYF Advertising Awards Partners With LTX Studio To Launch NYFAI, A Groundbreaking AI-Powered Creative Competition

- Scott Rose, President, New York FestivalsNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New York Festivals Advertising Awards (NYFA) is proud to announce a dynamic new partnership with LTX Studio, the first entirely AI-powered creative platform from Lightricks. Together with some of the world's most future-forward agencies, NYFA and LTX are launching NYFAI, an innovative global competition designed to push the boundaries of storytelling through the power of AI.Seven top-tier agencies have confirmed their involvement for the inaugural competition including FCB Chicago, Clutch, adam&eve, DDB UK, Code and Theory, Cylndr, and McCann Detroit has put up two teams. Together, they represent a standout group of creative innovators ready to explore the future of AI-driven storytelling.The 2025 NYFAI selected agency teams will receive a creative brief from a nonprofit organization or startup (operating for less than three years). Each team will then use LTX Studio's enterprise-level AI platform to develop a 30-60 second spec TV spot, creating work designed for potential real-world release. All final campaigns will be judged by the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards Executive Jury , led by Global Chief Creative Officer Javier Campopiano.Gold, silver, and bronze trophies will be awarded to the top entries. The Gold-winning teams will receive 50 LTX Studio enterprise seats for one year, and all participating agencies will be featured in a mini-documentary chronicling their creative journey and experience with the LTX platform.Beyond the NYFAI, agencies will have the opportunity to make a real-world impact. The participating brands and nonprofits will have the option to release the finished work publicly, gaining exposure and advancing their mission.“NYFAI is more than a competition - it's a live fire experiment in how AI can be used to do great brand work at incredible speeds,” said Scott Rose, President of New York Festivals.“In collaboration with LTX Studio and top agencies around the world, we're inviting creative teams to push boundaries, test new approaches, and explore what's possible with the cutting edge of storytelling tools.”“We built LTX Studio to help creative professionals move faster from idea to impact. NYFAI is the perfect proving ground-where the best minds in advertising can explore how AI doesn't replace creativity, but amplifies it.” - Zeev Farbman, Co-Founder and CEO, LightricksAs the creative engine behind NYFAI, LTX Studio is a co-pilot built for agencies, filmmakers, and marketers who shape stories for a living. The platform empowers teams to develop characters, design scenes, map story arcs, and build visual worlds-all in one connected space. By turning early creative thinking into production-ready materials, LTX helps keep teams aligned, focused, and collaborative from concept to final execution.With NYFAI, New York Festivals expands the creative circle of collaboration between agencies, award shows, and technology pioneers, further cementing its commitment to championing innovation and shaping the future of creative communication.The final deadline to enter the 2025 New York Festivals Advertising Awards is May 9, 2025. For more info on categories, rules and regulations or to enter visit: .About New York Festivals:New York FestivalsCelebrating the World's Best Work since 1957Advertising AwardsAME AwardsNYF HealthRadio AwardsTV & Film AwardsEntries to each of the competitions are judged around the world by panels of peers in their respective industries. For more information, go to

