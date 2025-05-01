Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Vaporizer Holder (PTA-360)

PITTSBURGH , May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- " I wanted to create a way to house and store a vaporizer so it is always readily available, easily accessible, and is cost efficient," said an inventor, from South Hill, Wash., "so I invented the WATER OF BEAUTY. My design enables you to easily secure your vaporizer to a waistband, belt, belt loop, or article of clothing. It also allows for easy access to the charging port of the device and hook and loop dot from power up button so it does not need to be removed."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient accessory for a vaporizer. In doing so, it ensures the vaporizer is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it helps prevent a lost or misplaced vaporizer. It also saves time, money, and effort. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who use cannabis vaporizers, e-cigarettes, and other vaporizers. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PTA-360, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED