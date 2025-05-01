Inventhelp Inventor Develops Accessory For Teaching Children To Swim (PBT-4129)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to assist individuals with teaching children to swim in an above ground pool," said an inventor, from Glendale, Ariz., "so I invented the POOL PLATFORM. My design could increase comfort for children when entering the pool, and it could help reduce any fears they have about swimming."

The patent-pending invention provides an accessory to assist children when learning to swim. In doing so, it offers a safe and secure location from which children could learn various components of swimming such as jumping in the water and kicking their feet. As a result, it increases safety and fun. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for owners of above ground swimming pools.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-PBT-4129, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED