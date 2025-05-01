Databank Acquires Building Housing EWR2 Data Center In New Jersey

Purchase Strengthens Company's Strategy of Owning and Controlling Its Data Center Real Estate

DALLAS, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DataBank, a leading provider of enterprise-class colocation, connectivity, and managed services, today announced it has acquired the building that houses its EWR2 data center in Piscataway, New Jersey. The facility was previously leased.

The acquisition underscores DataBank's strategic commitment to converting leased facilities into owned assets, enabling greater operational control, long-term investment in infrastructure, and assurance for enterprise and institutional clients who rely on EWR2's services.

EWR2 is home to a diverse group of customers, including New Jersey Institute of Technology, which maintains its Wulver High-Performance Computing (HPC) environment within the facility. The building's ownership strengthens DataBank's ability to support such mission-critical workloads with the stability and scalability customers demand.

"This acquisition marks another milestone in our broader strategy to own and control the real estate supporting our edge data center footprint," said Raul K. Martynek, CEO of DataBank. "Ownership allows us to control our destiny, ensuring we can continue to invest in and evolve our facilities in step with our customers' growing infrastructure needs."

The New Jersey market continues to be a vital hub for enterprise IT, education, finance, and research institutions, offering a strategic location for East Coast infrastructure with proximity to New York City and key network interconnection points.

For more information about DataBank's data centers and services, visit .

Media Contact:

Source Code Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE DataBank

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED