Schneider Electric Announces Baywa R.E. Solar Trade As U.S. Distributor For Schneider Home Solutions

MENAFN - PR Newswire) BayWa r.e. Solar Trade U.S. will now be making Schneider Home available to their network of installers, providing streamlined access to solar and storage solutions in one channel. Schneider Home is a first-of-its-kind energy management system that allows homeowners to manage solar, battery energy storage, an EV charger, a smart electrical panel and connected switches and sockets – all controlled through an easy-to-use Schneider Home app.

"We are thrilled to welcome Schneider Electric into our network of suppliers," said Ken Lima, CEO of BayWa r.e.'s U.S. Solar Distribution business. "Their global expertise in energy management, resilience, and home efficiency aligns seamlessly with our vision of driving the transition to renewable energy. This collaboration will enable us to provide our customers with additional integrated solutions that increase efficiency and ease of installation."

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association's Q4 2024 Solar Market Insight Report , the U.S. solar industry installed 8.6 gigawatts-direct current (GWdc) of capacity in Q3 2024, a 21% year-over-year increase with an outlook of 2% annual growth over the next five years. BayWa r.e. Solar Trade U.S. will leverage its expansive network of sales and development professionals and distribution centers nationwide to deliver Schneider Electric's residential products. The collaboration enhances the availability of the complete Schneider Home solution, and residential offers, including Homeline and QO load centers, breakers, wiring devices, and more, and also supports a balance-of-system approach that offers installers a competitive edge in efficiency and customer service.

"Working with BayWa r.e. Solar Trade represents a significant milestone for Schneider Home, as their extensive distribution network provides a powerful platform for our home-energy management solutions to reach a broader audience of solar installers nationwide," said Jaser Faruq, Senior Vice President, Innovation, Schneider Electric. "Our residential products are installed and trusted in four out of 10 U.S. homes. By integrating our industry-leading product ecosystem into a streamlined offering, this collaboration enables installers to deliver superior, cost-effective, and sustainable solar and storage solutions accelerating the renewable energy transition."

By expanding Schneider Home's reach through BayWa r.e. Solar Trade U.S., solar installers will have greater access to industry-leading products that support sustainable, cost-effective installations. BayWa r.e. Solar Trade U.S. serves installers nationally and is a preferred distributor of Schneider Home in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, and Texas.

