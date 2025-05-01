Zebra Pen And Officemate Launch Made-In-USA Clipboard Innovation For The Restaurant And Hospitality Industry

Zebra Pen - OfficeMate Logo

Innovative, Made-in-USA Clipboard Unveiled by Zebra Pen and Officemate for Hospitality Industry

- Ken Newman Zebra Pen Vice President of Marketing

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Zebra Pen Corporation and Officemate , a Victor Technology brand, are proud to announce a strategic collaboration that brings thoughtfully designed, Made-in-USA clipboard solutions to the restaurant and hospitality industries.

This new offering combines Officemate's manufacturing innovation with the trusted performance of Zebra Pens to solve a long-standing challenge: never losing your pen again. Designed with input from industry professionals, the new clipboard solution features a sleek, ergonomic design and introduces a unique side-placement clip holder, offering added comfort, flexibility, and accessibility for busy restaurant staff. Each clipboard comes paired with a high-quality Zebra Pen - a brand known for its reliability, style, and smooth writing experience.

“We're excited to bring the familiarity and dependability of Zebra Pen products into an environment where precision, speed, and convenience matter most,” said Ken Newman, Zebra Pen VP of Marketing.“Partnering with Officemate allows us to reach new users in a high-paced industry, while showcasing how writing tools can be both practical and innovative.”

This partnership reflects Officemate and Victor Technology's continued evolution beyond traditional office supplies, bringing smart, brand-forward solutions into new spaces. It's a fresh chapter focused on utility, quality, and the user experience in restaurants, cafés, and hospitality venues across the country.

“This isn't just about clipboards and pens,” said Officemate Greg Palese, VP of Marketing.“It's about recognizing what today's restaurant staff need - and delivering simple, effective tools that make their day easier. We're proud to offer a product that's Made in the USA and made for everyday performance.”

The new clipboard and pen solution will be available online starting May 1, 2025.

Ryan Lindsay

Zebra Pen

...

