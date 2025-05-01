Schneider Electric Recognized For Energy Efficiency Innovations By The U.S. Department Of Energy

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thousands of attendees converged on Washington, D.C., this week for the annual Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit to explore merging technologies and innovative strategies in energy efficiency, water, and waste reduction. During the event, the U.S. Department of Energy awarded Schneider Electric with two distinctions – the Better Project Recognition for its Lincoln, Nebraska, HVAC Electrification Project and the Better Practice Recognition for its Building Automation System Playbook.

Better Project: Lincoln HVAC Electrification Project



The Better Project Recognition acknowledged partners for outstanding accomplishments in implementing energy, water, and waste projects at individual facilities, and Schneider Electric secured the award for the modernization of its Lincoln, Nebraska, factory. The facility is a large manufacturing plant that's been operational for over 50 years. To modernize and streamline its operations, Schneider Electric developed an HVAC electrification project to help the Lincoln Plant recover and process wasted heat. By deploying innovative technology to capture the wasted heat produced and loop it back into the facility, the plant is improving energy efficiency and the sustainability of its operations.

Better Practice: Building Automation System Playbook



The Better Practice Recognition was presented to partners for innovative and industry-leading accomplishments in implementing and promoting practices, principles, and procedures of energy management. Schneider Electric was recognized for its Building Automation System Playbook. Schneider Electric leverages its own technology solutions to drive greater electrification, efficiency, and sustainability. To further bolster its domestic supply chain capabilities in the U.S., Schneider Electric launched a program to standardize its Building Management Systems across North America. This standardization has allowed for more seamless communication across facilities and partner businesses, improved integration of analytics, and a simplified deployment process to maximize energy efficiency across its operations.

New NEMA Make It American TM Certification Program



The awards presented by the U.S. Department of Energy's Better Buildings initiative also came on the heels of Schneider Electric becoming one of the first in the United States to be awarded a Make it American Process Certification and Build America, Buy America (BABA) certification – for its facility in Fairfield, Ohio – as part of NEMA's Make it American TM Program. These distinctions, coupled with the company's recently announced planned $700 million investment in its U.S. operations, underscore its commitment to U.S. manufacturing amid rising regional demand for data centers, utilities, manufacturing, and energy infrastructure segments.

Schneider Electric was recently ranked as one of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work 2025, and the company is proud to be recognized as a 2025 Gold Military Friendly® employer. In 2024, TIME magazine ranked Schneider Electric as the world's most sustainable company. Schneider Electric was also named the World's Most Sustainable Corporation 2025 by Corporate Knights, and it is the only company to rank first in the Global 100 twice.

