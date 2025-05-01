On Belay Health Solutions Announces New Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Michael brings 20+ years of experience in the financial sector, with a proven track record of successful performance in Value Based Care programs. Prior to joining On Belay, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Collaborative Health Systems, where he successfully scaled the finance team and operation, created the FP&A framework, and successfully completed the company's recent M&A process.

"We're very excited to welcome Michael to the On Belay team," said Andrew Allison, Co-founder & CEO of On Belay. "He brings extensive experience leading another successful ACO's financial operations, which will contribute to On Belay's next phase of growth while ensuring we continue to deliver value to our provider partners. The industry has seen several unstable ACOs unable to navigate through the financial intricacies of the complex value-based programs we participate in. Mike's financial leadership will help ensure On Belay continues to outperform for the independent provider partners we serve."

Michael expressed enthusiasm about joining On Belay Health Solutions, stating, "I am excited to join an organization where every financial decision ultimately supports something greater: the health of patients served by On Belay provider partners. I look forward to driving continued financial discipline and performance at On Belay."

As Chief Financial Officer, Allen will work closely with the executive team to manage the company's financial activities and work collaboratively across departments overall to position On Belay for continued future success.

About On Belay Health Solutions

On Belay Health Solutions is on a mission to empower primary care providers to deliver the best possible care, while optimizing their financial and operational performance. On Belay supports practices in successfully transitioning to value-based care with solutions that improve patient outcomes and care team experience. On Belay currently operates in 24 states and U.S. territories, partnering with practices to create a brighter, more sustainable future for healthcare. Learn more at .

SOURCE On Belay Holdings, Inc.