Omilia And Spinsci Technologies Join Forces To Revolutionize Patient Access With AI-Powered, EHR-Integrated Self-Service

DALLAS, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Omilia, a global leader in Conversational AI (CAI), and SpinSci Technologies, a pioneer in cloud-based patient engagement, today announced a strategic partnership to transform patient access and communications. Together, they are launching one of the first unified solutions that seamlessly combines enterprise-grade Conversational AI with deep native EHR integration-delivering intelligent, human-like self-service across phone, web, and mobile channels, available 24/7.

Healthcare providers today face mounting challenges: fragmented access points, skyrocketing call volumes, and resource shortages that delay care. The joint solution from Omilia and SpinSci reimagines patient access by replacing outdated IVRs with context-aware Virtual Assistants, fully integrated with major EHR systems. This empowers patients to independently schedule appointments, refill prescriptions, complete lab follow-ups, and authenticate securely-without human intervention-while dramatically easing the workload on healthcare staff.

Powered by healthcare-specific, prebuilt conversational flows, organizations can rapidly deploy and scale intelligent self-service to streamline operations, reduce costs, and elevate the patient experience.

"Through our partnership with Omilia, SpinSci is delivering a new era of real-time patient engagement,” said Rajit Kumar, Chief Innovation Officer at SpinSci Technologies.“With our robust integrations across Epic, Oracle Health, Athenahealth, MEDITECH, NextGen, Veradigm, and eClinicalWorks, we are empowering healthcare providers to drive efficiency, unlock access, and improve outcomes-without replacing their existing infrastructure.

Our Agentic AI healthcare agents automate complex workflows-from scheduling to revenue cycle management and clinical communications-ushering in a smarter, frictionless future for healthcare operations.”

The partnership uniquely positions Omilia and SpinSci to meet surging demand in the healthcare sector for intelligent automation. Together, they offer a scalable, differentiated platform for:

Health systems seeking to cut costs and boost patient engagement



Payers and providers modernizing access while preserving existing systems



Channel and reseller partners offering a fully integrated, end-to-end patient engagement solution

“Partnering with SpinSci marks a pivotal moment for healthcare access," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO of Omilia. "By uniting our leading Conversational AI with SpinSci's deep EHR integration expertise, we're delivering an AI-first patient engagement platform that empowers healthcare organizations to automate interactions, reduce operational burdens, and deliver better patient experiences-without costly overhauls.”

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Conversational AI platform revolutionizes how enterprises engage with customers - automating interactions with precision, empowering agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in natural language understanding (NLU), advanced speech recognition, Generative AI and proprietary large language models (LLMs), and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of AI-first contact centers. Omilia's Unified AI learns from across the entire customer journey - from self-service to live agent interactions - unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the“glass ceiling” of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises and built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction - all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

About SpinSci Technologies

SpinSci Technologies delivers AI-driven, EHR-integrated solutions that empower healthcare organizations to streamline patient access, automate workflows, and improve operational efficiency. As a trusted partner to leading health systems and a partner of industry leading EHR platforms, SpinSci enables providers to build intelligent, scalable solutions on top of their existing infrastructure, enhancing patient and staff experiences through real-time insights and automation.

Contacts

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Grantham

Chief Marketing Officer, Omilia

...

Brands2Life

...

Alice Liou

SpinSci Technologies LLC

+1 607-222-6915

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.