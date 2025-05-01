Zelensky On Shahed Attack: Russia Answers Truce Proposals With Renewed Shelling

MENAFN - UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that overnight, Russians had used 170 drones against Ukraine, more than a hundred of them Shaheds. He emphasized that in response to the ceasefire proposals, Russia is carrying out new attacks.

“Now in Odesa, the rubble is still being cleared from the house that was hit by a Russian drone. There were many fires in the city at night. In total, 21 drones attacked Odesa. Unfortunately, there are victims. My condolences to the families and friends. All the victims are being provided with the necessary assistance. Odesa, Kyiv, Sumy, Kropyvnytskyi and its region, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions were also under attack at night. In Kharkiv region, rescuers are still fighting a fire. Last night alone, the Russians used 170 drones against Ukraine, more than a hundred of them were Shaheds,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Russia has been ignoring the American proposal for a full and unconditional ceasefire for more than 50 days.

“We have also made proposals - at least to stop strikes on civilian infrastructure and to maintain a long-lasting silence in the sky, at sea and on the ground. Russia responds to all this with new attacks, new assaults,” the President said.

That is why, according to him, we need a tangible impetus for diplomacy - we need further pressure on Russia to force it to silence and negotiations.

“The more effective the sanctions are, the more incentives Russia will have to end the war. The stronger the Ukrainian defense and our air defense forces are, the more lives we can save, the sooner we will be able to guarantee long-term security. I thank everyone in the world who is helping,” Zelensky said.

