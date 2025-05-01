403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Beirut International Marathon Brings Together Thousands Of Runners
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature By Ayoub Khadaj
BEIRUT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The streets of Beirut came alive on Thursday as thousands of runners from Lebanon and abroad took part in the 21st edition of Beirut International Marathon.
This year's event is held under the theme "Running from the Finish Line to the Starting Point" to symbolize the Lebanese people's hope for a new beginning after years of crisis.
The marathon follows top international standards, with enhanced preparations including eco-friendly materials and large display screens.
Participants from Arab and foreign countries are running a reversed route, from the finish line to the start, to represent moving forward from hardship.
The event features several races, including a full marathon of 42 km, a half marathon of 21 km, 10 km races for people with disabilities and competitive runners, and a 5 km fun run. (end)
ayb
BEIRUT, May 1 (KUNA) -- The streets of Beirut came alive on Thursday as thousands of runners from Lebanon and abroad took part in the 21st edition of Beirut International Marathon.
This year's event is held under the theme "Running from the Finish Line to the Starting Point" to symbolize the Lebanese people's hope for a new beginning after years of crisis.
The marathon follows top international standards, with enhanced preparations including eco-friendly materials and large display screens.
Participants from Arab and foreign countries are running a reversed route, from the finish line to the start, to represent moving forward from hardship.
The event features several races, including a full marathon of 42 km, a half marathon of 21 km, 10 km races for people with disabilities and competitive runners, and a 5 km fun run. (end)
ayb
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment