DXL BIG + TALL ADDS HAGGAR® AND DICKIES® BRANDS TO THEIR INCREASING CLOTHING ASSORTMENT

CANTON, Mass., May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG ), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, is proud to announce the addition of Haggar® and Dickies® to its growing Big + Tall assortment of more than 80 well-known, national brands. These efforts mark the next step in DXL's strategic growth by enhancing value and expanding brand offerings to meet the evolving tastes of their customers.

"This latest launch reflects our unwavering dedication to providing unmatched value options, while continuing to introduce the brands that matter most and align with the lifestyle of Big + Tall men," said Harvey Kanter, President and CEO of DXL.

First, DXL's extensive collection of Haggar dresswear includes suit separates, top-selling sport coats, dress shirts and ties. Each made with meticulous craftmanship, unique comfort features,

and the perfect Big + Tall fit. The offering gives Big + Tall guys an exceptional value for tailored clothing and is offered in select stores and on DXL.

"At DXL, we believe every man deserves clothes that fit perfectly, helping him look and feel his very best," Kanter said. "We're launching these classic styles from Haggar at just the right time, as customers prepare for graduations, weddings, and other celebrations this season. And with affordable pricing, we're proud to offer both style and value when it matters most."

DXL is also adding the classic workwear brand Dickies to its increasing list of top-quality, casual styles. This collection includes stylish, durable work shirts, T-shirts, pants and shorts, as well as outerwear, and is available exclusively online at DXL.

"These new brand additions are about more than just offering a larger selection – they're about empowering our guests to step into the styles they love and wear what they want," Kanter went on to say. "Whether it's through well-known designers and brands we carry in Big + Tall sizes or through our exclusive private label offerings, we're here to ensure every man can find the perfect fit and embrace his unique style, at a moment when value is more important than ever."

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: .

