States Step Up For Veteran-Owned Businesses: Navoba's State Tracker Shows National Progress

NaVOBA's 2025 State Tracker uses a color-coded map to show how each state supports veteran-owned businesses. From top-rated 4-star states in dark blue to those needing movement in gray, the tool offers a clear, visual guide to progress nationwide.

With billions in opportunity on the table, states are boosting support for veteran-owned businesses - and NaVOBA's State Tracker shows who's leading the way.

LEXINGTON, KY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From expanding tax credits to boosting procurement preferences, states across the country are making bold legislative moves to empower veteran-owned businesses (VOBs). This growing momentum is being captured and celebrated through the National Veteran-Owned Business Association's (NaVOBA) State Tracker - a leading tool that monitors how well states support veteran entrepreneurs.Updated annually, the NaVOBA State Tracker offers the latest snapshot of how well each state is supporting veteran-owned businesses through legislation and programmatic action. Grading states across key policy areas - including procurement goals, loan programs, access, and veteran business incentives - the Tracker has become an indispensable resource for policymakers, advocates, and veteran entrepreneurs alike. Its consistent year-over-year updates ensure transparency, encourage accountability, and highlight where real progress is happening.The 2025 State Tracker update reveals a wave of new legislation and expanded initiatives that are reshaping the veteran business landscape across the country:Alaska: Senate Bill 154, sponsored by Sen. Bill Wielechowski (D-Anchorage) and signed into law in August 2024, created a 2% bidder preference for state contracts awarded to businesses that hire veterans and help transitioning servicemembers enter the civilian workforce.Illinois: SB 3807 amended the Build Illinois Act to increase the small business loan cap from $400,000 to $2 million or 50% of project costs, directly benefiting veterans, minorities, women, and persons with disabilities.Kansas: Statute 73-230 mandates contract preference for service-disabled veteran businesses, with a goal of awarding at least 3% of all applicable contracts. Kansas currently holds a 4-star rating in the State Tracker.Maryland: In 2024, the state increased its veteran procurement goal from 1% to 3% and expanded its Military Personnel and Veteran-Owned Small Business Loan Program, offering no-interest loans up to $100,000.Massachusetts: The HERO Act, signed in August 2024, provides a $2,500 Veteran Hire Tax Credit to small businesses and includes expanded protections for veterans' healthcare and disability benefits.Tennessee: The new Veteran Ready Business Recognition Program recognizes employers that hire and support veterans, offering tiered certifications (Bronze, Silver, Gold) and visibility through digital badges and public listings.These state-level victories matter-but they're just the beginning. For veteran-owned businesses looking to grow and scale, the biggest opportunity isn't in government contracts. It's in Corporate America. While state and federal contracts provide important opportunities for veteran-owned businesses, Corporate America is the largest and most scalable marketplace for veterans to compete and thrive.“Most veteran-owned businesses who identify as a Veteran-Owned Business (VOB) are aware of and trying to compete for government contracts,” said Matthew Pavelek, President and CEO of NaVOBA .“While this can be very lucrative, it's dwarfed by the opportunity in Corporate America simply since there are so many more potential customers. In fact, that same 5% of private sector spending is more than $150 billion annually.”“The opportunity in Corporate America is by far the greatest marketplace for veterans to compete,” Pavelek added.“More than 900 FORTUNE 1000 companies include Veteran's Business Enterprises as preferred vendors in their supplier diversity programs.”NaVOBA works closely with corporate partners to integrate veteran businesses into these supplier networks and maximize visibility, access, and growth potential.The NaVOBA State Tracker- Transparent, Evolving, Impactful:NaVOBA's State Tracker uses a 0 to 4-star rating system to evaluate states' legislative and programmatic support for veteran-owned businesses. It is regularly updated to reflect changes in state laws, executive orders, and veteran-focused initiatives. The Tracker helps policymakers and advocates identify where veteran entrepreneurs are supported - and where there's still work to be done. It serves as a benchmark for progress, a tool for accountability, and a call to action for stronger and more consistent support nationwide.Explore the Tracker and Join the Movement:With state legislatures passing impactful new laws and Corporate America continuing to expand supplier diversity, the NaVOBA State Tracker remains a vital resource in bridging opportunity gaps and honoring those who served - not just in words, but through economic empowerment.🔗 Explore the Tracker:To fully capitalize on these opportunities, veteran-owned businesses are encouraged to become NaVOBA Certified. Certification verifies your veteran status and positions your business as a trusted supplier for corporate partners actively seeking to diversify their supply chains. It is recognized by leading Fortune 1000 companies, provides visibility through NaVOBA's national database, and enables veteran-owned businesses to stand out in competitive corporate procurement pipelines.🔗 Learn more and apply:

Marketing Team

NaVOBA

+1 724-362-8622

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.